Goodman, Montes Lead Isotopes' Power Surge in 9-5 Victory

August 18, 2023







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes swung their lumber well on Thursday evening. The home team collected 17 hits, led by Hunter Goodman and Coco Montes each going deep as part of three-hit evenings, while Jonathan Morales left the yard as well. Albuquerque defeated El Paso 9-5 to improve to 11-4 against the Chihuahuas this season.

Topes Scope: - Goodman produced his second three-hit game with the Isotopes (Aug. 13 at Round Rock). Nine of his 12 knocks at Triple-A have gone for extra bases. In his previous 14 contests between Hartford and Albuquerque, Goodman is 21-for-61 with seven doubles, eight homers and 25 RBI.

- Montes tallied at least three knocks for the first time since a 4-for-4 night on July 25 vs. Sacramento. It was his eighth time with a trio or more hits during the season. He is 12-for-33 with five extra-base hits since rejoining the Isotopes lineup on Aug. 9.

- Jimmy Herron was 2-for-5 with an RBI double, extending his on-base streak to 14 games. He is slashing .353/.484/.431 with 10 walks and seven stolen bases during the stretch. Herron has 20 two-baggers for the first time in his pro career.

- Morales added to his career-best by homering for the 11th time this year. He produced his 21st multi-hit contest of the season. Morales has 28 extra-base hits, one away from tying his career-high (2016 with Single-A Rome).

- Sean Bouchard was 2-for-5 with a pair of singles and runs scored. He has reached base in 16 of 35 plate appearances since joining the Isotopes on Aug. 8.

- Daniel Montaño laced a two-run triple in the second, his 10th extra-base knock over his last 12 contests. Montaño is slashing .347/.407/.714 with 11 RBI during the hot streak.

- Albuquerque tallied 17 or more hits in a contest for the sixth time this season and first since Aug. 2 vs. Las Vegas (17).

- Tonight marked the fourth time the Isotopes did not draw a walk (June 2 at Salt Lake, June 24 at Reno, July 9 at OKC). It was the first occurrence at home since Aug. 9, 2022 vs. Reno.

- The five-run second was the 25th time Albuquerque has plated five or more in a frame this year.

- The Isotopes mashed three or more long balls for the 20th instance in 2023.

- Albuquerque reached El Paso starter Nolan Watson for 16 hits and nine earned runs in 5.2 innings. It was the most knocks surrendered by an opposing pitcher this season (previous: Darren McCaughan, May 16 vs. Tacoma - 12). The Isotopes scored nine or more runs off a hurler for the third time.

- The Isotopes and their opponent combined for 30 or more hits for the 10th time in 2023.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff tallied 13 strikeouts, their 11th time with at least a baker's dozen and first since July 29 vs. Sacramento (13).

- The opposition finished with at least seven extra-base hits for the 18th time during the campaign and second consecutive night.

On Deck: Raglan T-Shirts will be given to the first 3,000 fans 16 & older Friday evening, courtesy of Rio Grande Credit Union. In a battle of southpaws, Josh Rogers and Jay Groome are set to face off on the mound. Gates open at 5:30 pm with first pitch scheduled for 6:35.

