Round Rock Beats Sugar Land as Winning Streak Reaches 10 Games

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Round Rock Express (26-17 | 70-47) defeated the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (14-29 | 47-71) by a final score of 8-3 at Constellation Field on Friday night. The E-Train extended their season-long winning streak to 10 games. It's the longest winning streak since April 29-May 8, 2006.

Round Rock reliever RHP Cole Winn (7-6, 6.34) went home with the win after 3.2 innings that saw just one hit with one walk and three strikeouts. Sugar Land reliever RHP Joel Kuhnel (1-1, 4.11) walked away with the loss after allowing five runs on six hits with one strikeout in 1.0 inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock struck in the first inning after SS Davis Wendzel launched a solo home run to take a 1-0 advantage.

After back-to-back singles from Wendzel and 1B Blaine Crim, CF Jonathan Ornelas knocked them both in with his two-RBI double and the E-Train lead was three. Sugar Land tied things up in the home half of the third after CF Joey Loperfido hit a three-run home run.

In the seventh inning, Crim singled and 3B Justin Foscue doubled which put men at the corners. Four straight singles from Ornelas, LF Dustin Harris, RF Sandro Fabian and C Matt Whatley plated three runs and Round Rock led 6-3. A two-RBI double from 2B Josh Harrison capped off the scoring and it was an 8-3 game.

The Space Cowboys had a runner on in the ninth inning, but Round Rock kept them off the board to secure the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock SS Davis Wendzel launched a home run in the first inning which marked back-to-back games with a home run and it is his 24th of the season. Wendzel is second in the PCL in home runs this year.

With Friday's win, Round Rock and Oklahoma City are the only two Triple-A teams to reach the 70-win mark this season. It is the fastest Round Rock has reached 70 wins since 2019 and the second quickest to 70 wins since the club became a Triple-A affiliate in 2005. The win also secured skipper Doug Davis's fourth 70-win season.

Express 2B Josh Harrison recorded his first hit as a member of the E-Train after going hitless in his first two games. Harrison went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts.

Next up: The Express will face the Space Cowboys in game five of the series at Constellation Field on Saturday night. Round Rock LHP Cody Bradford (8-2, 3.53) is slated to start against Sugar Land LHP Colton Gordon (1-0, 4.50). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

