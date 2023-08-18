Dodgers Win, 6-1, Over Bees

August 18, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored in four of the first five innings to take an early lead and starting pitcher Landon Knack delivered seven strong innings during a 6-1 win over the Salt Lake Bees Friday night at Smith's Ballpark. The Dodgers (24-19/74-42) took a 2-0 lead three batters into the game when Michael Busch swatted a two-run homer. Back-to-back doubles by Drew Avans and Miguel Vargas in the third inning made it 3-0, and Justin Yurchak added a solo homer in the fourth inning. The Dodgers extended the lead further in the fifth inning when Busch roped a RBI triple and David Dahl followed with a RBI single. Knack kept the Dodgers comfortably ahead, allowing just three baserunners over his first six innings. The Bees (18-25/55-62) rallied to load the bases with one out in the seventh inning, but Knack limited the damage to one run.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers snapped a season-high five-game losing skid, as well as a five-game losing streak at Smith's Ballpark going back to last season. The Dodgers also won for just the second time in 10 games on the current road trip.

-With Friday's victory, the Dodgers improved to 40-21 on the road this season, becoming fourth OKC team during the Bricktown era (since 1998) to reach 40 road wins.

-Landon Knack became the first OKC pitcher to complete seven innings this season. He allowed one run and three hits, with three walks and four strikeouts. Through six innings, Knack held the Bees scoreless while allowing two hits and one walk. He retired 19 of the first 22 batters he faced, and during one stretch between the firsh and sixth innings retired 16 of 17 batters, including run of 11 in a row at one point. It marked the third time this season and in Knack's career he pitched at least 7.0 innings and his first time at Triple-A.

-One day after his 39-game on-base streak ended, Michael Busch reached base four times Friday night. He hit a two-run homer and RBI triple and drew a pair of walks. His home run was his team-leading 24th of the season and his fifth in 10 games on the current road trip...Busch has hit safely in 19 of his last 23 games, batting .371 (36x97) with 11 home runs, 17 extra-base hits, 26 RBI and 25 runs scored.

-Drew Avans tallied a game-high three hits, including a double, and scored three runs. He is now 8-for-16 with three doubles to start the current series.

-David Dahl reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with a walk and RBI single.

-Justin Yurchak hit his fifth home run of the season and his second in his last three starts.

-The OKC offense struck out just twice, setting a season low.

-Relief pitcher Tyler Cyr made the second appearance of his current Major League Rehab Assignment. He tossed a scoreless eighth inning, with one hit, one walk and one strikeout. Cyr threw 30 pitches, with 18 strikes.

What's Next: The Dodgers look to build off the win when face the Bees at 7:35 p.m. CT Saturday at Smith's Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.