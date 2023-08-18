9 Lives, 0 Runs: Rainiers Shut Out Cats

West Sacramento, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (63-54, 26-16) took a 2-1 series lead over the Sacramento River Cats (49-67, 15-27) with a 9-0 smothering on Thursday. Every Rainiers starter had at least one base hit during the club's fourth shutout victory this season, and first since July 1 at home vs. Salt Lake. Tacoma has won 10 of 12, and 16 of 20. The Rainiers are 13-8 on the road in the second half.

Scoreless into the fourth inning, Jake Scheiner launched his 27th home run to left field with the bases empty, his Pacific Coast League-leading 90th RBI. Taylor Trammell (2-run) and Ryan Bliss (3-run) homered in the fifth and sixth, respectively. Trammell's homer was his 19th this season, including three in the Majors. Bliss's was his first with Tacoma, after joining the Mariners organization in the July 31 trade with Arizona.

Robbie Tenerowicz doubled in the fourth and singled in the seventh to drive in a pair of runs, Pedro Severino had an RBI single in the sixth. Cooper Hummel had two hits and scored on each occasion; he's had multiple hits in each of the first three games of this series. Tenerowicz had a game-high four hits, while Bliss and Severino joined the list of Rainiers with multiple knocks. Tenerowicz has had three-plus hits twice in three days, but was the only Rainier starter that didn't score a run on Thursday.

Tacoma lefty Kyle Hart threw 99 pitches (59 strikes) over 5.2 scoreless innings, scattering three hits and three walks. Hart struck out seven, matching a season-high (June 18 vs. Albuquerque). Sacramento starter Mason Black lasted only 4.0 IP (84 pitches): 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K.

A Tacoma bullpen trio of Zach Muckenhirn (L), Devin Sweet and Stephen Kolek combined for 3.1 IP to finish the shutout, and did not surrender a hit or walk (2 K). Kolek has worked nine consecutive scoreless appearances, and has not allowed a run in 15 of his last 17 outings.

Only three total hits for the River Cats equaled a season-low for the Rainiers' pitching staff (fourth time).

The weeklong series continues on Friday, with a 6:45 PT first pitch at Sutter Health Park. Southpaw Tommy Milone is Tacoma's scheduled starter; right-hander Kai-Wei Teng is lined up for Sacramento.

