Wolf Pack Announce Time Change for November 20th Game at Hershey Bears

September 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and the Hershey Bears, announced on Wednesday the following update to the club's 2022-23 regular season schedule.

The Wolf Pack's scheduled road game on Sunday, November 20th, 2022, against the Hershey Bears, will now begin at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game was previously scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The full 2022-23 Wolf Pack schedule can be viewed here. For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets, or call 860-722-9425.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.