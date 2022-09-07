Wolf Pack Announce Time Change for November 20th Game at Hershey Bears
September 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and the Hershey Bears, announced on Wednesday the following update to the club's 2022-23 regular season schedule.
The Wolf Pack's scheduled road game on Sunday, November 20th, 2022, against the Hershey Bears, will now begin at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game was previously scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.
The full 2022-23 Wolf Pack schedule can be viewed here. For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets, or call 860-722-9425.
