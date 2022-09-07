Griffins Release 2022-23 Promotional Schedule

September 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday announced their promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season, featuring a number of giveaways and the return of many popular season-long promotions. Single-game tickets for each of the team's 36 regular season home games at Van Andel Arena will go on sale to the general public this Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at griffinshockey.com/tickets .

The Griffins will launch the home portion of their 72-game slate on Friday, Oct. 14 against the San Diego Gulls with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank. Promotions for the home opener include a magnet schedule giveaway and $2 beers/hot dogs. Grand Rapids will play its first three games of the campaign at home for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

Grand Rapids' other giveaways this season include a water bottle (Nov. 12), bandana (Nov. 26, ages 21+), leg lamp (Dec. 3), 2022-23 calendar (Dec. 16), Jonatan Berggren bobblehead (Jan. 7), t-shirt (Feb. 25), trucker hat (March 11), and a Bob Kaser and Larry Figurski talking bobblehead (March 31).

Key promotional dates include: HOPE Network Night (Oct. 15); Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 12); 21st annual School Day Game (Nov. 16 - 11 a.m. start); Teddy Bear Toss (Nov. 25); Country Night (Nov. 26); Seventh annual Red Kettle Game for The Salvation Army (Dec. 2); A Griffins Christmas Story (Dec. 3); Grand Rapids Hall of Fame Night (Dec. 16); 25th annual New Year's Eve Celebration (Dec. 31 - 6 p.m. start); Hockey Without Barriers/Sensory Friendly Game (Jan. 7); Salute to Badges (Jan. 13); Heroes vs. Villains (Jan. 14); Princess Night (Feb. 11); Hispanic Heritage Night (Feb. 25); Star Wars Night (March 4); 11th annual Purple Community Game for Van Andel Institute (March 10); Margaritaville Night (March 11); the Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game (March 19); 2013 Cup Celebration Game (March 31); and Fan Appreciation Night (April 14).

The popular Friday night beer and hot dog promotion returns for all Friday home game this season, featuring $2 hot dogs and $2 domestic drafts from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. Free Ride Friday allows fans to enjoy a complimentary fare on the Rapid by showing their ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapids.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Several other recurring promotions will be available throughout the Griffins' schedule, including eight Winning Wednesdays, four post-game player autograph sessions, and six post-game jersey auctions. The jersey auctions are set to include HOPE Network jerseys (Oct. 15), military themed jerseys (Nov. 12), The Salvation Army Red Kettle jerseys (Dec. 2), Hispanic Heritage jerseys (Feb. 25), Van Andel Institute purple jerseys (March 10), and the 2013 Calder-Cup winning blue jerseys (March 31).

Click here for the complete promotional schedule.

Griffins tickets can be purchased through the following methods (all purchases subject to a convenience charge):

*Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets ; *On the Griffins app, available for iPhone and Android ; *In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4 (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday).

Advance ticket prices start at $17 for upper level crease, $19 for upper level faceoff, $22 for upper level center ice, $23 for upper level preferred, $24 for upper level prime and $26 for upper level edge; and $25 for lower level faceoff, $29 for lower level center ice, $34 for lower level preferred and $50 for lower level glass. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.)

On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before game time. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game select-season package. These plans, along with full-season , FLEX ticket vouchers and group ticket packages, may be ordered by calling the Griffins' office at (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visiting griffinshockey.com .

All promotions and dates are subject to change. For more information, visit griffinshockey.com or call (800) 2-HOCKEY.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.