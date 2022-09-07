Game Time Changed for Penguins Visit to Hershey

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today a game time change for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' contest against the Hershey Bears on Sunday, Nov. 6. The game originally scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Giant Center will now drop the puck at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6's game is the second matchup in a weekend, home-and-home set between the Penguins and their I-81 rival. The night before will feature the Penguins hosting the Bears for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has four preseason games slated for Oct. 5, Oct. 7, Oct. 9 and Oct. 12. The club will then open its regular season at home on Saturday, Oct. 15 against their other in-state rival, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Season-ticket packages for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 2022-23 regular season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

