Cleveland Monsters Reveal 2022-23 Promotional Schedule Full of Fan-Favorite Themes

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced today the team's 2022-23 promotional schedule complete with fan-favorite promotions, community themes and giveaways. Single game tickets will go on sale beginning at noon tomorrow, September 8, with prices starting at just $10 per seat.

The Monsters will drop the puck for Opening Night presented by SeatGeek on Friday, October 14, against the Syracuse Crunch. Fans can once again expect popular promotions like Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday, December 18, Pucks and Paws presented by Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District on Sunday, April 2, and Fan Salute Night at the final home game of the season on Sunday, April 16. A special Michael Stanley inspired T-shirt giveaway headlines Cleveland Rocks Night: A Michael Stanley Celebration on Saturday, January 28, as well as the much-anticipated return of Lumberjacks Weekend over Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4.

In addition to the team's primary jerseys and Columbus Blue Jackets-themed white jerseys, the Monsters will feature four specialty jerseys which will each be worn in-game and sold through auctions to benefit local charities. The team will also continue to Grow the Game through several Diversity and Inclusion themes with proceeds raised on each night benefitting a local partner charity.

A breakdown of the promotional schedule is included below.

Giveaway Nights

Magnet Schedule Giveaway courtesy of UH Sports Medicine at Opening Night on Friday, October 14 (first 5,000 fans)

Purple 'Hockey Strong' Rally Towels at Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday, November 25 (first 5,000 fans)

Batman & Cleveland Monsters Kids Poster at Batman Night on Thursday, December 29 (first 2,500 kids)

Michael Stanley Inspired T-Shirt at Cleveland Rocks Night on Saturday, January 28 (first 10,000 fans)

Denzel Ward Bobblehead courtesy of Dominion Energy on Saturday, March 18 (first 7,500 fans)

Specialty Jersey Nights

Hockey Fights Cancer Night with reimagined purple jerseys on Friday, November 25

Batman Night with a hero-themed jersey on Thursday, December 29

Lumberjacks Weekend with throwback 90's jerseys on Friday, February 3, and Saturday, February 4

UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Night with kid-designed jerseys on Saturday, April 1

Diversity and Inclusion Nights

Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Rocket Mortgage on Saturday, October 15

Pride Night on Tuesday, January 17

Black Heritage Celebration presented by Immaculate Cleaning on Friday, February 10

Women's History Celebration presented by Athleta on Friday, March 24

Additional Theme Nights

First Responders Night presented by Physicians Ambulance - Friday, November 4

Salute to Service presented by Cuyahoga Co Veterans Service Commission - Saturday, November 5

Grow the Game Night - Saturday, December 3

New Year's Celebration Game - Saturday, December 31

MHC Appreciation Night - Friday, January 27

Kid Nation Takeover - Saturday, February 11

Recycling Night presented by Republic Services - Friday, February 24

Recurring Promotional Nights

1-2-3 Fridays: $1 Pepsi products, $2 Hot Dog Wally's hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue and other select beer specials

Monsters Family Days presented by Castaway Bay: Kids can enjoy Monsters Kids Meals that include a Hot Dog Wally's hot dog, an ice-cold Pepsi and chips for only $6

Blue Jackets Nights: The team will wear special Blue Jackets-inspired jerseys while the in-game presentation for the evening will include elements from the Monsters' NHL affiliate in Columbus

