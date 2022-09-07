Amerks Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule

September 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today their promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, featuring the return of several popular theme nights, Pregame Happy Hours, giveaways and more. As always, the Amerks will offer ticket specials, promotional packages and special group rates throughout the season.

The Amerks will also wear seven specialty jerseys for the upcoming season highlighted by Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday, Nov. 18 and ROC the Rink Night on Saturday, April 15. The Bills Day jerseys also make their return this season after a successful debut in 2021-22. More information on any of the promotional nights listed below can be found at www.amerks.com/promos.

Theme/Promotional Nights

Friday, Oct. 14 vs. Toronto Marlies - Home Opener presented by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

Genesee Brew House Pregame Happy Hour featuring drink specials, music and more!

Magnet schedule giveaway

Friday, Nov. 18 vs. Utica Comets - Hockey Fights Cancer Night

The first of seven specialty jersey nights this season! Jerseys will be available for purchase through an online auction powered by DASH the week of the game.

Friday, Dec. 9 vs. Utica Comets - Youth Hockey Night

Rochester area youth hockey will be on full display with area youth hockey players participating in gameday experiences and featured as part of the night with a discounted ticket offer.

Friday, Jan. 6 vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Segar & Sciortino Hat Night

The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive an Amerks-branded winter cap hat, courtesy of Segar and Sciortino.

Saturday, Jan. 14 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Military Appreciation Night presented by Veterans Outreach Center

Free ticket to all Active, Reserve, National Guard and Retired military personnel with additional discounted tickets available.

The Amerks players will sport Military-themed jerseys and matching socks that will be auctioned off to benefit Veterans Outreach Center.

Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. Charlotte Checkers - Pride Night presented by DASH

Join the Amerks for Pride Night!

The third of seven specialty jersey nights this season! Jerseys will be available for purchase through an online auction powered by DASH the week of the game.

Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds - Hometown Heroes Night presented by Advantage Federal Credit Union

Join us to honor Rochester's Frontline Workers as well as local police officers, fire fighters, EMT's and all First Responders!

Sunday, Feb. 19 vs. Syracuse Crunch - Kids Day presented by NY's 529 College Savings Plan

Let the kids take charge at Kids Day, featuring ticket deals for kids and families, a ton of pregame activities, and kid involvement in our game presentation.

Giveaway for the first 1,000 kids in attendance.

Join the Moose and his local mascot friends for a day of kid-friendly activities.

Friday, Feb. 24 vs. Laval Rocket - Defend The Ice Night at Zoo Cross Arena presented by Seneca Park Zoo

Let's get WILD at Zoo Cross Arena for our annual Defend the Ice Night, presented by Seneca Park Zoo. The Amerks will wear specialty jerseys, to be auctioned via DASH the week of the game, with proceeds benefitting the Seneca Park Zoo Foundation and Polar Bears International.

All month long in February, we'll be highlighting issues with climate change and what YOU can do to help save the arctic and the polar bears!

Friday, March 10 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - Irish Night presented by Rohrbach Brewing Company

Kick off St. Patrick's Day weekend in Rochester with the Amerks!

Special Irish-themed giveaway.

Sunday, March 12 vs. Toronto Marlies - Halfway to Halloween Celebration!

Kids are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume for our Halfway to Halloween matinee.

Special ticket offer for fans 12 and under.

Friday, March 24 - Women in Sport Night

Honoring women across various areas and levels of the professional sport industry.

Join us for a pregame panel and networking opportunity with women involved in various aspects of the sports community - panelists and ticket offers to be announced at a later date.

Sunday, March 26 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Bills Day

Circle the wagons: Bills Day is BACK! After an electric atmosphere last season, we had to bring back all the football fun for another Bills Day at Blue Cross Arena.

Special Bills-themed giveaway.

Amerks players will wear special-edition Bills-inspired jerseys that will be available for purchase through an online auction powered by DASH the week of the game.

Bills game presentation elements, including the train horn and performances from the Stampede drumline.

Saturday, April 1 vs. Utica Comets - Red Wings Night

Take me out to the ballgame! Hockey meets baseball in this classic Rochester mash-up. We'll celebrate the start of the Rochester Red Wings season with all the ballpark fun.

Special Red Wings-themed giveaway.

Featuring special baseball-inspired jerseys for the first-time ever that will be available for purchase through an online auction powered by DASH the week of the game.

Saturday, April 15 vs. Cleveland Monsters - ROC the Rink Night and Fan Appreciation Night

Join us as we celebrate all things Rochester as we ROC the Rink with the best fans in hockey!

Prizes and giveaways throughout the night, including team poster giveaway.

Presentation of year-end team awards.

The final specialty jersey game of the year for the regular season home finale featuring Rochester-inspired jerseys will be available for purchase through an online auction powered by DASH the week of the game.

Additional details on the events above will be available closer to each game while additional promotional nights may be added to the schedule throughout the season.

Flex Packs for the 2022-23 season, offering maximum convenience and flexibility, are also on-sale now starting at just $20 depending on seating location. Fans can select their games and seating location from a package of eight or 16 undated ticket vouchers that fits their schedule. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/flexpacks.

Single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season, starting at just $10, are scheduled to go on sale on Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.

Rochester begins its 67th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 14 against the Toronto Marlies at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks 2022-23 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $15 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full Season, Half Season and Quarter Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.