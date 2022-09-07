Bears Announce Time Changes for Pair of November Home Games

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today time changes for a pair of upcoming November home games.

The club's games at GIANT Center on Sunday, Nov. 6 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Sunday, Nov. 20 versus Hartford will now start at 4:30 p.m.

Both games were previously slated to begin at 5 p.m. but will now start 30 minutes earlier.

The changes were made to allow the contests to be part of FOX43's television coverage for the 2022-23 season. A complete television broadcast schedule will be released in the near future as the club partners with FOX43 for a third season to bring the excitement of Hershey Bears hockey to TV screens across Central Pennsylvania.

The Bears open the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, versus the Utica Comets at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at GIANT Center featuring a PNC Bank Magnet Schedule giveaway for the first 8,000 fans, plus a pre-game Opening Night Red Carpet Event. Single game tickets are on sale now, and for a limited time, receive a FREE ticket for kids 12 and younger with the purchase of a regular admission ticket when you buy online.

