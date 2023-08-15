Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with Forward Tristan Mullin on One-Year Contract

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed forward Tristan Mullin to a one-year AHL standard player contract.

Mullin, 26, split the 2022-23 season between the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds and the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks. He appeared in 15 games with the Firebirds, while also suiting up in 25 contests with the Mavericks. Mullin scored at a point-per-game pace with the Mavericks, scoring 25 points (14 g, 11 a). He was one of four Mavericks to hit the point-per-game mark in 2022-23.

The native of Cartwright, Manitoba, also scored three goals in six Kelly Cup Playoff games with Kansas City.

The 6'2", 196-pound forward has skated in 83 career AHL games with the Firebirds and Cleveland Monsters, scoring 23 points (10 g, 13 a). He dressed in 68 games for the Monsters during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Prior to turning pro, Mullin played three seasons at Cornell University (2017-18 - 2019-20) and one season at the University of Vermont (2020-21). Over the course of 100 NCAA games, Mullin recorded 54 points (25 g, 29 a).

