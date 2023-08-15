Belleville Sens Launch "Belly's Book Club" in Partnership with 17 Local Libraries

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce today, the launch of the brand-new community learning initiative, Belly's Book Club.

Belly's Book Club will be run in partnership with 18 local libraries in Hastings, and Lennox & Addington counties, and is intended to reinforce the importance of reading and literacy, while also encouraging kids to visit their local libraries.

"We are extremely excited to be launching another fantastic community initiative," said Belleville Sens Senior Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "Using resources provided through the participating locations and some prizing and ticket incentives, we hope to help kids and their families continue to work on important reading skills and at the same time, become more familiar with all of the exciting programs that libraries already have to offer!"

Here's how Belly's Book Club works:

Step 1: Visit your local participating library and pick up a Belly's Book Club reading log sheet, to track your progress, along with an exclusive bookmark. Throughout the month, write down the books you're reading and how long you read them for each day.

Step 2: At the end of each month, bring your completed log sheet back to your local library.

Step 3: When log sheets are returned, you'll be provided with a link and a promotional code, to receive one free ticket to a Belleville Senators game, with the purchase of another ticket.

Step 4: Do it again next month!

Participating libraries include Belleville, Brighton, Deseronto, Kanhiote Tyendinaga Territory, Amherstview, Bath, Napanee, Tamworth, Yarker, Trenton, Frankford, Stirling-Rawdon, Campbellford, Hastings, Warkworth, Tweed and Tyendinaga Township.

"Belleville Public Library is thrilled to be involved with Belly's Book Club," said Belleville Public Library Coordinator of Children's, Youth and Reader's Advisory Services Jonathan Powell. "I believe this will be a great way of encouraging school-aged children to read and to visit the public library. It's wonderful to see the Belleville Senators offering this unique reading program to the community."

In addition to the monthly ticket incentive, one lucky reader will be chosen to win a family prize pack to an upcoming Belleville Senators game, with winners being selected from a different age category for each month, from September to March.

As part of the program, the Sens have also partnered with Ricart Branded Apparel and Promo, for production of all book club-related materials.

For more information, contact Manager of Business Operations, Ben Cochrane (cochraneb@bellevillesens.com), or click here to visit the Belly's Book Club page on the Belleville Sens website.

While single game tickets are not yet on sale, Belleville Senators fans can guarantee seats to any of these promotional dates by purchasing season seat memberships, group experiences or Business Elite memberships for the 2023-24 season. You can get more information via the Belleville Sens website or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

