Belleville Sens Launch Refreshed Website

BELLEVILLE, ON - Belleville Sens fans will be treated to a refreshed look and more user-friendly experience the next time they visit the team's website, with the launch today of the newly updated bellevillesens.com.

The site serves as the online home of the Belleville Senators and was developed in partnership with Belleville-based digital marketing agency Big Red Bow. The new site features an updated look and improved layout for easier navigation, making it easier to find information on tickets, schedules, the latest news and more.

"After six seasons in the American Hockey League, we felt it was time to give our website a much-needed refresh," said Belleville Sens Senior Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "Upgrading any website is quite the process, and we couldn't have gotten through it without the help of Sarah and her team at Big Red Bow. We're so pleased to be able to bring this new-look site to our fans, and to partner with a local agency to bring it to life."

Other highlights of the new site include access to the new season ticket member account portal, live game broadcasts and highlights through the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network, silent auctions, family activities and more.

"We were so pleased to work with the Belleville Senators on this project," said Sarah Rozema-Seaton, CEO of Big Red Bow Marketing. "The Belleville Senators and Big Red Bow Marketing worked closely together to focus on user experience for the fans as well as enabling increased website functionality for the Belleville Sens staff. We wanted to ensure that the site was easy to navigate and can be expanded to give the fans more, now and in the future."

Fans can access the revamped bellevillesens.com.

While single game tickets are not yet on sale, Belleville Senators fans can guarantee seats to any of these promotional dates by purchasing season seat memberships, group experiences or Business Elite memberships for the 2023-24 season. You can get more information via the Belleville Sens website or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

