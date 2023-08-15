Bridgeport Islanders Sign Cosgrove and Calder

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have signed defenseman Trevor Cosgrove and forward Ashton Calder to AHL contracts.

Cosgrove, 26, played nine games with Bridgeport last season, including his AHL debut. He also recorded 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 40 games with the Worcester Railers (ECHL) during his first professional campaign.

Prior to turning pro, Cosgrove posted career highs in goals (nine), assists (19) and points (28) in 37 games with Northern Michigan University in 2021-22. It was his fifth and final colligate campaign, which began with four seasons at Colgate University. The Exeter, N.H. native recorded 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 131 games with the Raiders. Before his five-year college career, Cosgrove spent one season in the BCHL with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (2016-17). The 6'0, 194-pound defenseman notched 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists) in 53 games and was named to the BCHL's All-Rookie Team.

Calder, 25, made his professional debut with the Florida Everblades (ECHL) near the end of last season and helped win the 2023 Kelly Cup Championship. He recorded six points (three goals, three assists) in 17 playoff games after scoring one goal in six contests during the regular season.

Prior to turning pro, Calder had 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 38 games with Penn State University last season, his fifth and final colligate season. He recorded 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 34 games with the University of North Dakota in 2021-22 and 79 points (33 goals, 46 assists) in 107 games at Lake Superior State University from 2018-21. The Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. native scored a career-high 16 goals and 29 points in 29 games as a junior, while also serving as an alternate captain for the Lakers. The 6'1, 194-pound forward helped Lake Superior State win the 2021 WCHA championship and was named WCHA Tournament MVP.

