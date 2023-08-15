San Jose Barracuda Announce 2023-24 Preseason Schedule

August 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda(@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today their preseason schedule for the 2023-24 season.

2023-24 Barracuda Preseason Schedule:

Game #1: Fri., Oct. 6th - San Jose Barracuda at Bakersfield Condors - 6 p.m. (Mechanics Bank Arena)

Game #2: Sat., Oct. 7th - San Jose Barracuda vs. Bakersfield Condors - 6 p.m. (Tech CU Arena)

Barracuda voice Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen) will have the call for all exhibition action on the Shark Audio Network, SJBarracuda.com/listen, and via the Sharks+SAP Center App (AHL TV will not be available during the preseason).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.