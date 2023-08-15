San Jose Barracuda Announce 2023-24 Preseason Schedule
August 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda(@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today their preseason schedule for the 2023-24 season.
2023-24 Barracuda Preseason Schedule:
Game #1: Fri., Oct. 6th - San Jose Barracuda at Bakersfield Condors - 6 p.m. (Mechanics Bank Arena)
Game #2: Sat., Oct. 7th - San Jose Barracuda vs. Bakersfield Condors - 6 p.m. (Tech CU Arena)
Barracuda voice Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen) will have the call for all exhibition action on the Shark Audio Network, SJBarracuda.com/listen, and via the Sharks+SAP Center App (AHL TV will not be available during the preseason).
