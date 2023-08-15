Reign Sign Ryan Bednard, Max Martin for 2023-24
August 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the LA Kings have signed goaltender Ryan Bednard and defenseman Max Martin to one-year AHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.
Bednard, 26, enters his fifth professional season after completing the 2022-23 campaign with the Reign's ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In 24 ECHL appearances last year, Bednard posted a 13-9-1 record with one shutout, a 2.70 goals-against average and a 0.917 save percentage.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound goaltender also suited up for six AHL contests a year ago with the Belleville Senators and Grand Rapids Griffins, earning a goals-against average of 2.09 and a 0.932 save percentage. In addition, Bednard has previously seen time with the Hershey Bears, Syracuse Crunch and Springfield Thunderbirds during his pro career, playing in a combined 17 AHL contests over the past four seasons while totaling a record of 6-7-1 along with a 2.83 goals-against average and a 0.911 save percentage.
In 118 career ECHL regular season games, Bednard has amassed a 57-45-10 record with eight shutouts, a .910 save percentage and a 2.79 goals-against average while playing for the Swamp Rabbits, Wheeling Nailers and South Carolina Stingrays. A former seventh-round pick (206th overall) of the Florida Panthers in 2015, the Macomb, Michigan native played three NCAA seasons for Bowling Green State University and received Third Team All-Star honors by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) after his junior year in 2018-19 which consisted of 32 games where he posted a 1.77 GAA and a 0.927 save percentage.
Martin, 24, is set to begin his fourth pro campaign and is also coming off a season with Greenville, scoring 52 points from the blue line in 66 games during 2022-23 on 14 goals and 38 assists along with a +26 rating. After finishing second on the Swamp Rabbits in overall scoring and being named to the ECHL's Second All-Star Team, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native also added four points in four games of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a goal and three helpers.
It was a breakout campaign for Martin, who began his pro career in the AHL with the Texas Stars where he appeared in 22 games during two seasons (2020-22) while scoring five points (1-4=5). He also suited up for 18 ECHL contests with the Idaho Steelheads in 2021-22, earning 10 assists and a +7 rating.
Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot, 181-pound blueliner played junior hockey in the WHL for five seasons with the Kamloops Blazers, Prince Albert Raiders and Prince George Cougars, playing in 271 games from 2015-20 while scoring 164 points (36-128=164). Martin was also part of a WHL Championship title with Prince Albert in 2018-19.
Ontario will begin the upcoming 2023-24 season with Opening Night at Toyota Arena on Friday, October 13 against the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.
