Reign Sign Ryan Bednard, Max Martin for 2023-24

August 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the LA Kings have signed goaltender Ryan Bednard and defenseman Max Martin to one-year AHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Bednard, 26, enters his fifth professional season after completing the 2022-23 campaign with the Reign's ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In 24 ECHL appearances last year, Bednard posted a 13-9-1 record with one shutout, a 2.70 goals-against average and a 0.917 save percentage.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound goaltender also suited up for six AHL contests a year ago with the Belleville Senators and Grand Rapids Griffins, earning a goals-against average of 2.09 and a 0.932 save percentage. In addition, Bednard has previously seen time with the Hershey Bears, Syracuse Crunch and Springfield Thunderbirds during his pro career, playing in a combined 17 AHL contests over the past four seasons while totaling a record of 6-7-1 along with a 2.83 goals-against average and a 0.911 save percentage.

In 118 career ECHL regular season games, Bednard has amassed a 57-45-10 record with eight shutouts, a .910 save percentage and a 2.79 goals-against average while playing for the Swamp Rabbits, Wheeling Nailers and South Carolina Stingrays. A former seventh-round pick (206th overall) of the Florida Panthers in 2015, the Macomb, Michigan native played three NCAA seasons for Bowling Green State University and received Third Team All-Star honors by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) after his junior year in 2018-19 which consisted of 32 games where he posted a 1.77 GAA and a 0.927 save percentage.

Martin, 24, is set to begin his fourth pro campaign and is also coming off a season with Greenville, scoring 52 points from the blue line in 66 games during 2022-23 on 14 goals and 38 assists along with a +26 rating. After finishing second on the Swamp Rabbits in overall scoring and being named to the ECHL's Second All-Star Team, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native also added four points in four games of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a goal and three helpers.

It was a breakout campaign for Martin, who began his pro career in the AHL with the Texas Stars where he appeared in 22 games during two seasons (2020-22) while scoring five points (1-4=5). He also suited up for 18 ECHL contests with the Idaho Steelheads in 2021-22, earning 10 assists and a +7 rating.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot, 181-pound blueliner played junior hockey in the WHL for five seasons with the Kamloops Blazers, Prince Albert Raiders and Prince George Cougars, playing in 271 games from 2015-20 while scoring 164 points (36-128=164). Martin was also part of a WHL Championship title with Prince Albert in 2018-19.

Ontario will begin the upcoming 2023-24 season with Opening Night at Toyota Arena on Friday, October 13 against the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.