Wolf Pack Agree to Terms on a One-Year AHL Contract with Defenseman Louka Henault
June 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack has announced that the club has agreed to terms on a one-year, standard AHL contract with defenseman Louka Henault for the 2022-23 AHL season.
Henault, an undrafted free agent, joins the Wolf Pack after four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Windsor Spitfires. In addition, Henault spent the 2020-21 season in Finland.
During the 2021-22 campaign, Henault appeared in 63 games with the Spitfires, setting career-highs in goals (8), assists (57), and points (65). His 57 assists led the OHL during the regular season. The native of Montréal, Québec, also appeared in 25 playoff games for the Spitfires, scoring 16 points (4 g, 12 a). Windsor advanced to Game Seven of the OHL Championship Series, where they fell to the Hamilton Bulldogs.
Over the course of four seasons in Windsor, Henault appeared in 233 career games and scored 128 career points (11 g, 117 a).
During the 2020-21 season, with the OHL not in action, Henault played 17 games in Finland. The 6', 179 lbs. defenseman skated in five games at the U20 level for Kiekko-Espoo, scoring three points (1 g, 2 a). Henault also dressed in twelve Mestis games for Kiekko-Espoo, scoring four points (1 g, 3 a).
He is the sixth player to sign an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack for the 2022-23 campaign. Henault joins fellow defenseman Zach Giuttari and forwards Tanner Fritz, Cristiano DiGiacinto, Alex Whelan, and Easton Brodzinski.
