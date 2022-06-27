Darcy Kuemper Wins Stanley Cup, Appeared with Tucson in 2020

Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Champion goaltender Darcy Kuemper during his one game with the Roadrunners for conditioning purposes on February 22, 2020. He stopped 26 of 28 shots in a loss against Stockton at Tucson Arena before rejoining the Arizona Coyotes the next day returning from an injury.

As a result of Colorado winning the Stanley Cup and Kuemper appearing in over 50-percent of their playoff games, the Arizona Coyotes will receive an additional third-round draft pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft to complete a trade made between the two teams in July of 2021 that will also see the Coyotes assume Colorado's first-round pick which is 32nd overall in this year's NHL Entry Draft. Below is his postgame media availability following his start with Tucson in 2020.

