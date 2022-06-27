Condors Name Colin Chaulk Head Coach

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that Colin Chaulk has been named head coach. Chaulk, who became interim head coach on February 11, 2022, is the third head coach in the team's American Hockey League history and ninth overall in the organization's 25 seasons.

Chaulk, 45, went 19-12-3 (.603%) at the helm of the Condors, including a 13-5-1 (.711) mark in the team's final 19 games to secure home-ice advantage and a top-four divisional finish in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Bakersfield went on to defeat the Abbotsford Canucks in the first round, notching the team's first-ever postseason series sweep.

The Toronto, Ontario native began the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach. Under his tutelage the team had the third best home power play (23.8%), 11th best penalty kill (81.7%), and was one of just three teams to be in the top-10 in both goals for (3.31) and goals against (2.82).

Individually, three Condors from this season went on to play in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Philip Broberg, Dylan Holloway, Brad Malone). Also, Seth Griffith set a team scoring record, became the team's first 30-goal scorer, and was named a second team AHL All-Star.

It is Chaulk's first head coaching appointment in the AHL. He previously served as head coach in the ECHL for four seasons with Brampton and was an assistant with Belleville (AHL), Kalamazoo (ECHL), and Fort Wayne (ECHL).

As a player, Chaulk played professionally for 15 seasons including a decade with the Fort Wayne Komets where his number 91 is retired. He won five league championships with the Komets and is third all-time in the organization's 70+ year history in scoring.

Chaulk will be formally introduced later this summer.

