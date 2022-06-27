Wolves Insider: Championship Rally Tuesday

CELEBRATE WITH US TUESDAY AT ALLSTATE ARENA!

The Chicago Wolves have brought home the Calder Cup - and now it's time to share it with you! Join us Tuesday at Allstate Arena to celebrate our fifth league championship! The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and this will be your chance to visit with your Wolves heroes, collect autographs and take pictures with the Calder Cup!

The doors open at 4:30 p.m. Parking is free in the arena's South Lot and everyone should enter through the South Doors.

Before the championship rally, visit ChicagoWolves.com and take a look at the remarkable images award-winning Wolves photographer Ross Dettman captured during (and after) Game 5 at MassMutual Center. It's a photo gallery worthy of one of the best AHL teams in decades.

After earning the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for posting the AHL's best regular season, the Wolves kicked it up another notch in the postseason and outscored their opponents 76-35 - an unprecedented +41 goal differential.

No AHL team had doubled their opponents' output since the 1988 Hershey Bears - backstopped by Wolves general manager Wendell Young - went 12-0 and outscored teams 60-28 on their way to the Cup.

GET THE GEAR

The Chicago Wolves are Calder Cup champions again - and you deserve to celebrate with the best championship gear!

To find the perfect fit, visit ChicagoWolvesStore.com to order the same T-shirts and hats that the players wore after wrapping up Game 5. There's a Youth size as well. There are plenty of additional options that include Violent Gentlemen T-shirts, hoodies and tank tops. Don't forget to make your postseason puck collection complete with a Champions puck.

TOP LINE

JOSH LEIVO

Leivo earned the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy awarded to the AHL's postseason Most Valuable Player after a legendary run. Leivo's 15 goals are three more than any other Wolves player in postseason history and his 29 points are the third-most in franchise annals - and the most in the AHL postseason since Jason Krog's 38 points in 2008.

ANDREW POTURALSKI

At 9:43 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the Wolves captain accepted the Calder Cup from AHL President and CEO Scott Howson and carried it over to his teammates to share. Poturalski stacked up 8 goals and 15 assists during the postseason run, which included 3 goals and 6 assists and a +5 plus/minus rating during the five-game Finals.

PYOTR KOCHETKOV

The rookie from Russia didn't join the Wolves until Feb. 15, but he made an indelible impact with an 18-2-1 record between the regular season and the playoffs. Kochetkov earned three wins in four days during the Finals, which featured a 36-save shutout during Game 3 and a 39-save effort during Game 4 to pull the Wolves within one game of the Cup.

REWIND (3-0)

SATURDAY, JUNE 25: CHICAGO 4, (AT) SPRINGFIELD 0

The Wolves captured their fifth league championship while becoming the first team in AHL history to have two goaltenders earn shutouts in the same Calder Cup Finals series.

Defenseman Max Lajoie opened the scoring late in the first period and then forwards Andrew Poturalski, David Gust and Josh Leivo followed while Jack Drury handed out two assists.

Goaltender Alex Lyon posted 28 saves for his second shutout and ninth win of the playoffs.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24: CHICAGO 4, (AT) SPRINGFIELD 2

Rookie center Jack Drury and veteran forward Richard Panik scored power-play goals in the first period to spark a 3-0 lead that turned into a Game 4 victory and a 3-1 series lead.

Forwards Andrew Poturalski and Josh Leivo delivered one goal and one assist apiece and Stefan Noesen tied the team's postseason record with 4 assists.

Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 39 shots to earn his third win in four days.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22: CHICAGO 4, (AT) SPRINGFIELD 0

Rookie goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov stopped all 36 shots he faced to spark the Wolves to the Game 3 win and secure a 2-1 lead in the Calder Cup Finals.

Forwards Richard Panik, Ivan Lodnia and Stefan Noesen and defenseman Jalen Chatfield scored goals while Josh Leivo and Jack Drury handed out 2 assists apiece.

Kochetkov improved his postseason record to 4-1 and his goals-against average to 1.58.

THE ROAD TO THE CALDER CUP CHAMPIONSHIP

DATE VENUE HIGHLIGHTS FIRST STAR SECOND STAR THIRD STAR

Thursday, May 12 Allstate Arena CHI 6, RFD 2 Stefan Noesen (2G, A) Joey Keane Cavan Fitzgerald

Saturday, May 14 Allstate Arena CHI 4, RFD 1 Jack Drury (2A) Max Lajoie CJ Smith

Sunday, May 15 MetroCentre CHI 4, RFD 1 Alex Lyon (29 saves) Richard Panik Mitchell

Saturday, May 21 Allstate Arena CHI 6, MIL 2 Josh Leivo (G, A) Jalen Chatfield Jamieson Rees

Sunday, May 22 Allstate Arena CHI 8, MIL 2 Stefan Noesen (3G) David Gust Andrew Poturalski

Wednesday, May 25 Panther Arena MIL 4, CHI 2 Cooley (47 saves) Glass Blujus

Friday, May 27 Panther Arena CHI 5, MIL 1 Josh Leivo (3G) Vasili Ponomarev Stefan Noesen

Friday, June 3 Allstate Arena CHI 5, STK 4 (OT) Josh Leivo (2G, A) Stefan Noesen Jamieson Rees

Monday, June 6 Allstate Arena CHI 3, STK 2 Josh Leivo (GWG) Pyotr Kochetkov David Gust

Wednesday, June 8 Stockton Arena CHI 3, STK 0 Alex Lyon (23 saves) Richard Panik Ivan Lodnia

Friday, June 10 Stockton Arena STK 4, CHI 3 (OT) Gawdin (GWG) Wolf Kirkland

Saturday, June 11 Stockton Arena STK 3, CHI 2 (OT) Mackey Pelletier Duehr

Tuesday, June 14 Allstate Arena CHI 3, STK 0 Pyotr Kochetkov (28 saves) Ivan Lodnia Andrew Poturalski

Sunday, June 19 Allstate Arena SPR 5, CHI 4 (OT) Kessel (GWG) Lyle Peca

Monday, June 20 Allstate Arena CHI 6, SPR 2 Stefan Noesen (4A) Andrew Poturalski Josh Leivo

Wednesday, June 22 MassMutual Center CHI 4, SPR 0 Pyotr Kochetkov (36 saves) Richard Panik Josh Leivo

Friday, June 24 MassMutual Center CHI 4, SPR 2 Andrew Poturalski (G, A) Pyotr Kochetkov Richard Panik

Saturday, June 25 MassMutual Center CHI 4, SPR 0 Alex Lyon (28 saves) Andrew Poturalski Lindgren

