Cleveland Monsters Claim Multiple Awards at 2022 AHL Team Business Meetings

June 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce the team's front office received awards for Marketing Department of the Year and Most Unique Sponsorship Package at the 2022 American Hockey League Team Business Meetings. The American Hockey League Meetings took place in Allentown, PA, where more than 220 representatives from the league and its teams met to discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales and marketing.

Marketing Department of the Year

The Monsters Marketing Department was recognized for its creative theme nights, media promotions, digital presence, and community impact during the franchise's 15th season. More than 250,000 fans travelled to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during the 2021-22 regular season, placing Cleveland second in the league in attendance. This marked the franchise's eighth straight season among the AHL's top three teams in attendance and 10th straight in the top five.

Throughout the year fans enjoyed memorable promotions like Top Gun Night, National Cookie Day and Nickelodeon Night. In addition to new promotional nights, fans were able to enjoy favorites such as Pucks and Paws, The Purple Game, and 1-2-3 Fridays. A highlight of the team's promotional schedule was Cleveland Rocks Night featuring a Dave Grohl Bobblehead giveaway, which drew the fourth largest crowd across the American Hockey League during the 2021-22 regular season.

The Monsters continued their impact in the community over a variety of ways including expanding on their partnership with A Special Wish Foundation of Northeast Ohio for National Cookie Day with Ryan Kuchta and Michael Symon as well as the signing of six-year-old Harper Christner to a one-day contract. The team also launched the Cleveland Monsters Sled Hockey Team in addition to finding unique ways to grow the game of hockey with dek hockey tournaments, street hockey appearances and equipment donations.

This season, the Monsters continued to grow five theme nights dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion including Pride Night, Black Heritage Celebration, Jewish Heritage Day, Women's History Celebration and Hispanic Heritage Night.

Corporate & Community Partnership of the Year

The Monsters and Immaculate Cleaning were recognized for an innovative and impactful partnership centered around the team's annual Black Heritage Celebration. Immaculate Cleaning, a Black-owned business that offers premier janitorial services in the Greater Cleveland area, joined the team as a presenting partner on the initiative,

The partnership began with a month-long digital content series during Black History Month that recognized numerous trailblazers in the sport of hockey both on and off the ice. A special video showcasing Immaculate Cleaning was shown at games throughout the month along with a video highlighting key Monsters Front Office and Team Members that shared stories of the staff's personal journeys as Black professionals in hockey.

A highlight of the partnership came when the Monsters and Immaculate Cleaning hosted a pregame networking event ahead of Black Heritage Celebration as part of their commitment to connecting fellow Black-owned entrepreneurs and businesses.

The partnership with the Monsters was the first sports partnership for Immaculate Cleaning and included a back-to-school event for local children, community appearances, and entitlement of one of the team's Zambonis. The partnership was recognized by the American Hockey League for its authenticity, scope, and innovation

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.