Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Ryan Jones to AHL Contract

June 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Ryan Jones to a one-year AHL contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Jones, 26, skated in all 76 regular season games with the Crunch last season tallying 15 points (4g, 11a). His plus-11 ranked second on the team.

The 6-foot-2, 214-pound blueliner has appeared in 105 career AHL games with the Crunch and Rochester Americans recording five goals and 17 assists since 2020. Prior to his professional career, Jones spent four seasons at the University of Nebraska Omaha. The Crown Point, IN native tallied 42 points (4g, 38a) in 141 games from 2016 to 2020. Jones was top three in scoring among Omaha defensemen in each of his final three seasons.

Jones was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round, 121st overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.

