Wolf Devours Lugnuts in Shutout Win

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed a career day from starting pitcher Adam Wolf in a 3-0 shutout of the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 4,225 fans Sunday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

Wolf had one of his best games as a professional, tossing six innings of shutout baseball with no hits and a career-high nine strikeouts in the 'Caps victory.

The Whitecaps posted their first run in the second inning as Cooper Johnson scored Andrew Navigato on a bloop single to put West Michigan in front by a score of 1-0. Wolf only allowed two Lugnuts baserunners to reach through the first six frames as Parker Meadows blasted a two-run homer in the sixth that traveled 427 feet, extending the lead to 3-0. Meanwhile, Wolf carried a no-hitter through six innings before being replaced by reliever Zac Houston, who gave up a one-out double to Lugnuts infielder Jordan Diaz to end the no-hit bid - which would've become the second no-hitter of the 13-game homestand. Lansing was able to load the bases with two outs in the ninth, but 'Caps closer Zack Hess got Patrick McColl to ground out to end the ballgame and put the finishing touches on the Whitecaps seventh shutout victory of the 2021 season.

Wolf (2-2) collects his second win on the season as Hess notches his sixth save. Lugnuts starter David Leal (0-4) lasted three innings, allowing one run on three hits in his fourth loss of the year. The Whitecaps improve to 33-38 on the season as the Lugnuts fall to 34-38. West Michigan struck out 15 times, coming just one punchout shy of matching their season-high as both teams combined for 26 punchouts. The 'Caps finish their 13-game homestand with a record of 6-7 - matching their longest stretch playing consecutively in West Michigan since 2007.

