WNBA Legend Tina Charles Retires

Published on May 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







Built on consistency, defined by greatness.

Tina Charles retires as the WNBA's all-time leader in rebounds, double-doubles, field goals made, an MVP, Rookie of the Year, eight All-Star selections, and nine All-WNBA honors to her name.

A career for the history books.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 5, 2026

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