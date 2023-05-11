Wizardry of Warren Fueled by Late-Inning Outburst in Dominant Win Over Portland

Somerset Patriots' Trey Sweeney on the mound

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Portland Sea Dogs by a score of 9-1 on Thursday night at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

Now with a record of 19-10, the Patriots draw to within a half-game back of the Sea Dogs for first place in the Eastern League and move back to a season-high nine games over .500.

The Patriots hit three more home runs in the game, now having hit three home runs in three of their last four games, including eight home runs during the first three games of this series in Portland. Somerset drew 11 walks in the game, tying a season high.

RHP Will Warren (6.0 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 4 BB, 2 K) started for the Patriots and moved to 3-0, earning his second consecutive win. Now having hurled six scoreless innings in back-to-back starts, Warren has put together a 12-inning scoreless streak during the month of May.

SS Trey Sweeney (2-for-3, 4 RBI, R, HR, 2 BB) hit his second home run of the season in the sixth inning and set a new career-high mark with four RBI. The performance marked Sweeney's third time over his last six games having reached base four times in a game.

LF Jeisson Rosario (1-for-4, RBI, R, HR, BB, 2 K) hit his fifth home run of the season, joining Max Burt, Tyler Hardman and T.J. Rumfield as Patriots who have hit five home runs this season.

CF Everson Pereira (1-for-5, RBI, R, HR, 3 K) hit his third home run of the season on the first pitch of the ninth inning. The homer was also Pereira's second of the series and it was hit 110 mph with an exit distance of 424 feet.

3B Tyler Hardman (3-for-5, 2 R) smacked a double in his final at-bat, finishing off his first three hit game of the season. Hardman has now hit safely in five straight games, in which he has gone 10-for-22 with 4 RBI, 7 R, 2 HR, 3 2B and 2 BB.

RHP Tanner Myatt (1.2 IP, 0 R, H, BB, K) pitched his 10th scoreless outing out of 11 appearances on the season, lowering his season ERA to 0.64.

