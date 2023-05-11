Early-Rising Baysox Blast Past Senators on Thursday

HARRISBURG, PA - The Bowie Baysox hit the ground running on Thursday morning, cruising to an 11-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators. All nine Baysox batters reached base on the afternoon, with 11 extra-base hits mixed in.

The tone of the morning was set exactly at 11:00 a.m. as Heston Kjerstad drilled the first pitch of the game over the left-enter field wall for his ninth home run of the season. The inning continued in force when Cesar Prieto hit an RBI triple, and Zach Watson followed with an RBI double, all before the first out of the frame. Bowie capped a short day for Harrisburg starter Alex Troop (L, 2-2) in the third inning, when Coby Mayo and Prieto went back-to-back in home runs, making it 5-0. The homers kicked off a run of Baysox runs in four-consecutive innings.

Pacing the offense, Cesar Prieto went 4-for-5 at the plate, nearly hitting for the cycle. Zach Watson contributed with two extra-base hits, and Anthony Servideo also knocked two doubles.

It was just as dominant a performance on the other side of the ball for Cade Povich, as the Bowie left-hander spun five scoreless innings. Povich (W, 3-2) tied a season-high 10 strikeouts in the outing. Harrisburg did sneak across a pair of runs in the sixth inning against Mychal Givens, as the rehabber continued his stint with the Baysox.

Connor Gillispie (Sv, 1) followed Givens, and held Harrisburg off the board for the rest of the afternoon.

The win bumps Bowie up to 9-19 on the season. The Baysox will look to even the six-game series on Friday when Garrett Stallings climbs the hill. First pitch for Friday's game is set for 7:00 p.m.

