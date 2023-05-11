May 11, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SECOND WALK OFF WIN OF THE YEAR The Portland Sea Dogs walked if off in the tenth inning 6-5 over the Somerset Patriots last night. In the first inning, Nick Yorke launched a lead off solo blast to left center field and Portland was on the board first, 1-0. In the bottom of the second, Alex Binelas crushed a two-run home run to right field to record his second home run of the season. Portland continued to lead over Somerset, 3-0. Tyler McDonough hit a single to left field before stealing his eighth base of the season to put Portland in scoring position. Back-to-back walks drawn by Corey Rosier and Nick Yorke loaded the bases before an RBI single by Meidroth brought McDonough home to score. Meidroth recorded his first Double-A hit in his debut and Portland extended the lead, 4-0. A solo home run by Tyler Hardman would put Somerset on the board but Portland continued to lead, 4-1. An RBI single by Max Burt would bring Rumfield in to score but Portland still led, 4-2 before a single by Jasson Dominguez brought Burt home to score. Portland led by one, 4-3. In the bottom of the sixth, Yorke worked a lead off walk before a single by Meidroth stationed two. A wild pitch would advance both runners before another wild pitch would bring Yorke in to score and Portland extended the lead, 5-3. In the top of the seventh, Max Burt launched a solo home run to right center to bring Somerset within one but Portland led, 5-4. In the top of the eighth, a sacrifice fly to center field by Hardman would bring Wells in to score and tie the ballgame, 5-5. Christian Koss represented the runner at second base in the bottom of the tenth inning. With two outs on the board, Meidroth came to the plate and hit an RBI single to right field to walk it off over the Somerset Patriots in the tenth inning.

STREAKING NICK YORKE Portland's second baseman, Nick Yorke, has had two instances of 10+ consecutive games of reaching base. Currently, Yorke is riding a 14 game on base streak. During the streak, he is hitting .327 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs. He also has nine RBI and has drawn 10 walks. Previously, he had a 10 game on base streak from April 6th until April 19th. During that streak, he hit .235 with 10 walks.

CHIH-JUNG LIU NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK Liu pitched a complete game, seven-inning no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday, May 5th against the Akron RubberDucks in Akron, Ohio. In seven shutout innings, Liu walked two and struck out six. It was the sixth no-hitter in franchise history, which came one year ago to the day when Brayan Bello tossed a complete-game seven-inning no-hitter at Hadlock Field in game two of a doubleheader against the Reading Fightin Phils. In five games this season, the 24-year-old Liu has notched a 3-1 record with a 3.65 ERA. He has recorded 29 strikeouts over 24.2 innings. Liu a native of Tainan City, Taiwan was signed by the Red Sox as an international free agent on October 22, 2019.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND C Nathan Hickey, INF Chase Meidroth and P Ryan Zeferjahn have been added to Portland's roster. In 18 games with Greenville, Hickey is hitting .294 with six doubles and four home runs. Meidroth is hitting .338 in 20 games with the Greenville Drive with four home runs. Zeferjahn returns to Portland after appearing in six games with the Sea Dogs last year. He was 3-0 with a 0.84 ERA.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 11, 2003 - Tony Schrager tied a six-year old franchise record with six RBI in a 14-4 Sea Dogs win over New Britain. Schrager hit a sacrifice fly, a three-run home run and a two-run double in the victory - and would tie the record again with another six-RBI game in July. The win lifted Portland into sole possession of first place, a mark the team would hold for two consecutive months.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP CJ Liu takes the mound for Portland tonight. In his last outing on May 5th, he threw the second-ever complete game seven inning no hitter in franchise history at Akron. He tossed 7.0 hitless innings allowing two walks with six strikeouts.

