Bowie Sprints past Senators, 11-2

The Bowie Baysox beat the Harrisburg Senators 11-2 Thursday afternoon at FNB Field in front of 6,291 fans. Bowie tallied three in the first and two in the second, taking on more in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The Senators scored their two runs in the sixth inning. The loss snapped the Sens mini two-game winning streak.

The Big Play

Herston Kjerstad homered on the first pitch of the game against Alex Troop. From there, Bowie scored two more times in the first inning and two in the second en route to their 11 runs.

On Capitol Hill

Alex Troop started and took the loss going three innings. He allowed five runs on five hits.

Malvin Pena and Odalvi Javier followed combining to go four innings and allowing six runs.

Evan Lee pitched the final two innings and didn't allow a run.

With the Gavel

Trey Harris and Leonel Valera both had two hits and an rbi.

José Sánchez also had two hits including a double.

Filibusters

Bowie had 11 extra base hits Thursday afternoon... Trey Harris reached base three times to extend his on-base streak to 14 games... The attendance Thursday was 6,291, the largest of the season for the Senators.

On the Docket

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game four of their six-game series at FNB Field Friday at 7:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:45 p.m.

