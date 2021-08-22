With Doubleheader Sweep, Nuts Push Winning Streak to Ten

Modesto, CA - After a pair of wins on Sunday afternoon, the Modesto Nuts completed their six-game sweep of the Stockton Ports at John Thurman Field to win their tenth straight game.

In game one, the Nuts (53-43) got a strong pitching performance from Jimmy Kingsbury (W, 1-0) who earned his first professional win after working a career-high five scoreless innings. The Nuts took advantage of nine walks and seven hits to plate ten runs in the 10-0 win in the opener of the doubleheader.

Alberto Rodriguez plated two runs on a triple as part of a two-hit day. Corey Rosier added a hit and reached three times while scoring three runs to help the Nuts hand the Ports (38-58) their fifth straight loss. Pedro Santos (L, 3-4) worked 3.1 innings with just two strikeouts in the start for Stockton.

In game two, the Nuts and Ports went back and forth. Corey Rosier scored after doubling in the second inning to tie the game early. In the fifth, Noelvi Marte drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Ports retook the lead when Kevin Richards tripled home two runs.

It was a wild pitch that brought home another tying run for the Nuts in the sixth inning.

In the seventh, Alberto Rodriguez doubled again and went to third on a wild pitch with no outs, representing the winning run. James Parker lifted a deep fly ball out to right. Kevin Richards made the catch and was able to throw out Alberto Rodriguez at the plate to cut down the potential winning run and send the game to extras.

William Flemming (W, 1-0) worked the top of the eighth and allowed just the free runner to score while striking out a pair in the inning. In the bottom of the eighth, Colin Davis drove home the first run of the inning with an RBI groundout against Oscar Tovar (L, 3-5). Andy Thomas won the game for the Nuts with a sacrifice fly. It was the Nuts third walk-off win of the six-game series.

The Nuts are off on Monday before opening a six-game series in Fresno on Tuesday night at 6:50 pm.

