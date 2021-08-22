Joe Kelly Shines at LoanMart, Quakes Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes' offense slugged four home runs and the pitching staff stepped up with their best effort of the series, as Rancho Cucamonga salvaged the final game of the six-game series against San Jose, defeating the Giants by a 9-2 final on Sunday afternoon at LoanMart Field.

Imanol Vargas had four hits and fell a double shy of the cycle, leading Rancho's 10-hit attack.

Quakes' pitching held the San Jose offense to just four hits on the game and would have had a shutout, had it not been for a few errors in the eighth inning, which opened the door to a pair of San Jose unearned runs.

Rancho got on the board early thanks the Vargas blast, his 13th to make it 1-0 off Prelander Berroa (5-5) in the second inning.

In the third, Jorbit Vivas and Vargas both had run-scoring hits, as Rancho upped their lead to 4-0.

Luis Diaz (4th), Edwin Mateo (4th) and Alex DeJesus would eventually pile on, each smashing a long-ball to take Rancho's lead to a whopping 9-0 margin.

Quakes' starter Jimmy Lewis enjoyed one of his best outings of the year, as he fired three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

Dodgers' rehabbing right-hander Joe Kelly got the fans pumped up in the fourth, as he worked a 1-2-3 inning, fanning the first hitter he faced, in his second rehab appearance of the weekend.

Braydon Fisher (3-2) was sharp over four innings in earning the win, allowing two unearned runs on just three hits.

Rancho (52-43) will take a day off on Monday, then head to Visalia on Tuesday, opening up a six-game set against the Rawhide.

Mitchell White, who's last appearance was this past week against the Pittsburgh Pirates, will make his first appearance for the Quakes since 2017, as he's slated to start the first game of the Visalia series. The Rawhide will counter with Luke Albright, with first pitch on Tuesday scheduled for 6:00pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 31st, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm as part of a seven-game series over six days. Tuesday will be Temblores Tuesday, presented by the Art Laboe Show Live. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

All games can be heard live with Mike Lindskog, by visiting our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button. You can also download the iHeart Radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the Tune-In Radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home? You can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

