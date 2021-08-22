Bullpen Shines, Toribio Hits Key Homer in 3-2 Victory

August 22, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose bullpen fired six hitless innings to finish the game on Saturday night while Luis Toribio smacked a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the seventh to lead the Giants to a 3-2 victory over Rancho Cucamonga at LoanMart Field. The win was San Jose's fifth in a row against the Quakes this week and it increased the Giants' (60-35) lead to 8 1/2 games in the playoff race.

Saturday began as a frustrating night for San Jose offensively as the club squandered several opportunities early in the game. Abdiel Layer started the contest with a line drive double off the fence in deep right center and took third on the play when the throw back to the infield skipped away for an error. Rancho starter Andre Jackson, who made his major league debut earlier in the week with the Los Angeles Dodgers, though came back to retire the next three hitters to strand Layer at third. Then in the top of the third, Grant McCray led off with a single and Edison Mora was hit by a pitch, but Jackson struck out the following two batters and then induced a groundout to keep the game scoreless.

Kyle Harrison stared on the mound for the Giants and began his outing with two scoreless innings yielding only one hit. The Quakes though would breakthrough with a two-run bottom of the third to take a 2-0 lead. Ismael Alcantara led off by reaching on a throwing error committed by Yorlis Rodriguez at third base. After Edwin Mateo doubled to put runners on second and third, Jose Ramos came up and laced a two-RBI double into the right center gap to put Rancho Cucamonga ahead by a 2-0 margin. The Quakes had a chance to extend their lead as they eventually loaded the bases with two outs, but Luis Diaz' line drive to deep center was caught by a leaping McCray on the warning track to end the inning.

San Jose again threatened against Jackson in the top of the fourth as the first three batters of the inning reached safely, but once more failed to score. Luis Matos reached on an error to leadoff, Patrick Bailey walked and Jimmy Glowenke grounded a single into right to load the bases with none out. However, Rodriguez hit a grounder to third that saw Matos forced out at home, McCray struck out and Mora grounded out to end the inning.

Randy Rodriguez then relieved Harrison to begin the bottom of the fourth and began the dominant night for the Giants bullpen. Rodriguez breezed through back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the fourth and fifth and to keep the deficit at two runs. Glowenke then got San Jose on the board when he stepped to the plate with two outs in the top of the sixth and launched a solo home run to left center. The homer was Glowenke's ninth of the season and it knocked Jackson out of the game.

Rodriguez returned to the mound in the bottom of the sixth and struck out two more hitters in a perfect inning. The Giants then took their first lead of the game with Toribio's swing of the bat in the top of the seventh. McCray started the pivotal seventh-inning with a single. After Mora and Layer both struck out, McCray stole second to move himself into scoring position. Moments later, Toribio hammered a 2-2 pitch the opposite way to left for a dramatic two-run home run. The round-tripper, Toribio's sixth of the year, put San Jose in the lead at 3-2.

Rodriguez's stellar outing concluded with a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh as the right-hander struck out two more hitters. Cole Waites entered from the bullpen in the bottom of the eighth and quickly set down the first two batters on a groundout and a strikeout. Sauryn Lao then worked a walk to snap a string of 15 consecutive hitters retired by Giants pitching, 14 of which by relievers. However, Waites came back to strikeout Alex DeJesus to retire the side and maintain the one-run lead.

With the score still at 3-2, Jesus Tona was then summoned to pitch the bottom of the ninth. Tona promptly walked Imanol Vargas to start the inning putting the potential tying run on base. Diaz's grounder to third was then stopped by a diving Rodriguez, who threw out the runner at first base for the first out. With Vargas safely at second, Tona then plunked Marco Hernandez. Luke McKenzie was up next and during his at-bat, Tona uncorked a wild pitch advancing the tying run to third base and the potential winning run to second. Tona though settled down and struck out McKenzie for the second out of the inning. Mateo then hit a sharp comebacker that Tona speared and then threw to first for the final out of the game.

The Giants have won the first five games of the series in Rancho Cucamonga and are now 10-1 against the Quakes this season. The five-game win streak has increased San Jose's lead over the Quakes for the final playoff spot from 3 1/2 games at the start of the series to 8 1/2 games currently. 25 games remain in the regular season.

The bullpen trio of Randy Rodriguez, Cole Waites and Jesus Tona combined to throw six hitless innings to finish the game with two walks and nine strikeouts. They retired 18 of the 21 Quakes hitters that came to the plate over the final six frames. Rodriguez (3-3) earned the win after his four-inning performance. He set down all 12 batters he faced, including six strikeouts. Tona collected his second save of the season - both during the current series.

Jimmy Glowenke (2-for-4, HR, RBI) and Luis Toribio (1-for-4, HR, RBI) hit San Jose's 10th and 11th home runs of the series. In a matchup of the top two home run hitting teams in Low-A West, the Giants have out-homered the Quakes 11-3 this week. Grant McCray (2-for-4, SB) also had a multi-hit game on Saturday.

The Giants out-hit the Quakes 6-3. San Jose won despite going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position (1-for-10 over the first four innings). Kyle Harrison pitched three innings in his start with two runs (one earned) allowed. He gave up three hits, walked two and struck out four. Andre Jackson tossed 5 2/3 innings for Rancho with only one run allowed. Jackson, who has spent the majority of this season with Double-A Tulsa, pitched four scoreless innings for the Dodgers in his major league debut last Monday.

The Giants (60-35) are now a season-high 25 games over .500. San Jose has a league-best 33-14 road record.

The Giants will look to sweep the six-game set against the Quakes when the teams conclude their series on Sunday evening. First pitch at LoanMart Field is at 5:00 PM. Prelander Berroa is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

