Ports Swept by Nuts in Twinbill

August 22, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







MODESTO, Ca. - The Ports could not avoid a series sweep as they dropped both ends of a doubleheader to the Nuts 10-0 and 5-4 (in eight innings) on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field in Modesto.

The Nuts (53-43) jumped ahead with two runs in the second inning of game one against Ports' starter Pedro Santos. With runners on first and second and one out after a single and a walk, Brett Rodriguez singled up the middle to give Modesto a 1-0 lead. The next hitter Cesar Izturis, Jr. then hit a ground ball of the leg of Santos and a run came home to score when Santos made an errant throw to first base to make it 2-0.

After scoring twice without recording a hit in the third, the Nuts made it 7-0 with a three-run fourth. Walks to Brett Rodriguez and Noelvi Marte put runners on first and second with one out for Alberto Rodriguez who tripled down the right field line to score two, increasing the Nuts' lead to 6-0. Rodriguez then scored from third on a wild pitch to give Modesto a seven run lead.

The Nuts put the game away in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three times on RBIs by James Parker (sacrifice fly) and Ty Duvall (two-run single) to take a 10-0 lead.

The Ports got a one-out double from Junior Perez in the bottom of the seventh inning but failed to score to end the game. The shutout loss was the ninth of the season for Stockton.

The Ports (38-57) were the team to jump ahead in game two. After a scoreless first, Joshwan Wright doubled to lead off the top of the second and scored when Matt Cross grounded a double down the third base line to give Stockton a 1-0 lead.

After Modesto took a 2-1 lead with single runs in the second and fifth, the Ports jumped back ahead with a two-run top of the sixth inning. Wright and Cross drew back-to-back one out walks to put runners on first and second for Kevin Richards, who lined a two-run triple to the gap in right center to give the Ports a 3-2 lead.

With two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the sixth, though, the Nuts tied the game. Colin Davis drew a walk and moved up to second when Eric Jones was hit by a pitch. Andy Thomas then walked to load the bases, and Daniel Martinez uncorked a wild pitch to score Davis, tying the game at three.

After both teams went scoreless in the seventh to send the game to extra innings, the Ports scratched across a run to take the lead in the top of the eighth. With Schofield-Sam at second base and one out, Cross doubled over the head of Corey Rosier in center field to drive home the go-ahead run and give the Ports a 4-3 lead.

But the Nuts, after stranding Cross at second base and holding the Ports to just one run in the top of the eighth, scored twice in the bottom half to win the ballgame. Rosier walked to lead off the inning, and Spencer Packard, who started the inning on second base, took third on a wild pitch on ball four. Davis then reached on a fielders' choice to score Packard and tie the game at four. A hit by pitch and wild pitch put runners on second and third, and Andy Thomas ended the game with a sacrifice fly to left field, sending the Ports to their sixth straight loss.

The Ports return home on Tuesday to start a 12-game home stand beginning with a six game series against the Inland Empire 66ers, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from August 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.