Wisely Drives Hot Rods to 4-3 Walk-Off Win on Saturday

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Brett Wisely had his second walk-off in three games for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (63-26) in a 4-3 win over the Greenville Drive (46-42) at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The two teams play the series finale on Sunday with a 2:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Hot Rods opened the scoring in the second inning against Drive starter Brandon Walter. Evan Edwards was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and stole second base. Two outs later, Jacson McGowan plated him with a base hit. McGowan went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Jordan Qsar's base hit to give the Hot Rods a 2-0 edge.

Greenville scored two runs and tied the game in the third. They added another in the fourth to take the lead, 3-2. Bowling Green created a run in the fifth with Walter still on the mound. Wisely walked with one out and Curtis Mead advanced him to second on a base hit. Both runners took a base on a wild pitch and an errant throw to third went into left, bringing Wisely home to tie the game 3-3.

The scoring stopped for the rest of regulation and the game went into extra innings. Angel Felipe held the Drive scoreless in the top of the 10th, giving the Hot Rods a chance in the bottom half. Logan Driscoll pinch ran for Luis Trevino as the extra-innings runner at second base. Connor Hollis singled to left field in the next at-bat, advancing Driscoll to third. Wisely stepped in and ended the game with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Driscoll, giving Wisely and the Hot Rods their second walk-off win of the series, 4-3.

Evan McKendry tossed 2.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three in a no-decision. Carlos Garcia hurled 3.1 innings, giving up one run on two hits with a walk and a strikeout. Michael Costanzo pitched 2.0 innings, walking four and striking out two. Felipe (1-0) tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, walking two and striking out two in his first win of the year.

Notes: Wisely had his second walk-off since joining the Hot Rods on Tuesday... His sacrifice fly gives the Hot Rods their seventh walk-off win of the year... Felipe threw two 100 MPH pitches in Saturday's game... The win secures the 12th series victory for Bowling Green this season... 17% of Hot Rods home games result in walk-off wins... The last time they didn't win a series was against Greensboro on July 4th... They split that series... The Hot Rods are 43-3 when outhitting opponents... They are 40-15 when scoring first... BG is 8-3 against Greenville this year... They are 14-10 against them all-time... The Hot Rods tied their season-high with 14 runners left on base... The Hot Rods and Drive play the series finale on Sunday with a 2:05 PM CT first pitch... The Hot Rods send RH Michael Mercado (1-4, 6.09) against Drive RH Brian Van Belle (4-3, 4.38)... Fans can catch all of the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch app, tuning into WBGN 94.5 FM and 1340 AM, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

