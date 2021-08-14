Bowling Green Wins in 10th Inning, 4-3

Bowling Green, K.Y. - For the second time in three days, Brett Wisely connected on an extra-inning walk-off RBI, this time on a sac fly to left to give the Hot Rods a 4-3 victory in 10 innings Saturday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

On the evening, the Drive compiled five hits, no extra-base hits. Nick Sogard registered the only multi-hit performance with two hits and an RBI. Elih Marrero singled, walked and scored two runs. Stephen Scott also tallied a hit to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, which ties Cam Cannon for the longest streak of the season. Christian Koss also singled and scored a run.

Zach Bryant took the loss after relenting the unearned run in the bottom of the 10th inning. Overall, he pitched 1.1 innings and allowed one hit and fanned two. Brandon Walter started for Greenville and did not factor into the decision. He tossed 5.0 innings and surrendered three runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Oddanier Mosqueda hurled 3.0 shutout innings in relief while allowing just one walk with four strikeouts.

Angel Felipe earned the win after firing 2.0 shutout innings with two strikeouts.

The Hot Rods took an early 2-0 in the second inning on RBI singles by Jacson McGowan and Jordan Qsar.

But in the next half inning, Greenville tied the game at 2-2-all with two outs. Elih Marrero and Christian Koss each singled to get the inning going. Then with runners on first and second, Sogard grounded a ball up the middle for an RBI single. The next batter, Tyler Dearden, was hit-by-pitch to load the bases. Howlett was then hit-by-pitch to drive in the second run of the game.

Two innings later, in the top of the fifth, the Drive took a 3-2 lead. Marrero started the inning with a lead off walk. After a strikeout, Sogard singled, sending Marrero to third. Dearden then grounded out to the first baseman for an RBI.

However, the lead didn't last long as Bowling Green plated the tying run, 3-3, in the bottom of the sixth inning on a wild pitch.

That lead to Wisely's winning sac fly in the 10th.

Game six is set for 3:05 Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Drive are slated to throw Brian Van Belle while the Hot Rods are scheduled to start Michael Mercado.

