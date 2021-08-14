Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (August 14)

The Dash take on Greensboro for the fifth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (33-55) vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers (56-32)

RHP Kaleb Roper (0-4, 9.26 ERA) vs. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (2-2, 2.63 ERA)

6:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #89

PRIESTER THWARTS DASH; W-S LOSES 5TH STRAIGHT

The Greensboro Grasshoppers bested the Dash 4-1 Friday night behind 10 strikeouts from 'Hoppers starter Quinn Priester, who set a new career-high for strikeouts in the win.

Greensboro placed themselves ahead in the first thanks to a Lolo Sanchez RBI to score Nick Gonzales. The RBI marks the third time this series the 'Hoppers have scored in the first inning.

The Dash looked to have an answer ready, loading the bases with no one out against the righty Priester. After a strikeout and double play groundout, the Dash came up empty and Greensboro escaped unscathed.

The Grasshoppers and Dash traded zeros until the eighth, when Greensboro plated a pair courtesy of an RBI triple from Blake Sabol and RBI single from Will Matthiesson. The 'Hoppers padded the lead with a solo blast in the ninth, one that Alex Destino answered in the home half, helping Winston-Salem avoid a shutout.

Ty Madrigal pitched three shutout innings in his Dash debut, striking out three.

CARMEN MLODZINSKI: ANOTHER LOOK

Starting for the Grasshoppers in the penultimate game of the series is Carmen Mlodzinski, a right-hander from the University of South Carolina. Drafted 31st overall in 2020, Mlodzinski (pronounced, Ma-GIN-Ski) features a three-quarters delivery and a fastball that runs 92-96 mph. Originally recruited as a two-way player to South Carolina, the righty became a full-time pitcher for the Gamecocks after coaches saw his arm strength and fastball. Mlodzinski began his high school career at shortstop, failing to start as a pitcher until his junior season - throwing only 45 total innings in his high school career.

After a decorated prep career, Mlodzinski went to South Carolina and pitched to decent results his first two seasons before exploding in the shortened 2020 season. The righty recorded a 2.84 ERA in four starts in 2020 and was named to the preseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, given each year to the top college baseball player.

SAMIR DUEÑEZ JOINS THE DASH

Originally assigned to Winston-Salem on a rehab assignment, Samir Dueñez was activated from the injured list and assigned to the Dash prior to the start of Friday's game. Dueñez was originally signed by the Kansas City Royals as a free agent in 2012, spending time with both the Royals and Reds before signing with the White Sox in 2019. Now in his eighth MiLB season, Dueñez brings his power and contact skills to Winston-Salem.

DASH ON THE LEADERBOARDS

The Dash place a handful of players on various different leaderboards throughout the High-A East. Alex Destino and Luis Curbelo rank in the top 15 in slugging percentage, while the power-hitting duo ranks in the top 10 in homers as well. On the bases, Duke Ellis ranks fourth in the league in stolen bases with 23. Winston-Salem place two players in the top five in doubles as well, with Curbelo ranking third and Lenyn Sosa maintaining fifth in the High-A East in two-baggers.

MATTHEW FRAIZER: HIGH-A EAST SUPERSTAR AND GRADUATE

One of the standout performers for the Grasshoppers this year, Matthew Fraizer, ranked as one of the most lethal hitters in the league.The Grasshoppers outfield received a promotion to Double-A Altoona on August 5 after ranking first in the High-A East in average (.314), homers (20), total bases (175), OBP (.401), slugging (.578), runs (64), and OPS (.979).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Ryan Newman and the Dash turn to Dan Metzdorf for the southpaw's second start of the series. Metzdorf battled against the Grasshoppers on August 10, allowing four runs over four innings, striking out six.

Greensboro will hand the ball to Tahnaj Thomas for the righty's 13th start of the year. Thomas last faced Winston-Salem on August 1, tossing five innings and allowing three runs while fanning five. Thomas is slated for his fourth start against the Dash this year.

