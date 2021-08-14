BlueClaws One-Hit Gades in Extras

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws pushed two runs across the plate in the 12th inning to beat the Hudson Valley Renegades, 2-0, on Saturday night at Dutchess Stadium.

Pitching was the star of the night for Jersey Shore, holding Hudson Valley to just one hit. Starter Tyler McKay threw six perfect innings, striking out four, on 54 pitches. Three relievers combined to complete the win.

The Renegades finally got a baserunner in the seventh when Anthony Volpe walked against reliever Manuel Silva. Volpe eventually made his way to third with one out but Silva got out of the jam.

In fact, the Gades would have a runner on third in five of the last six innings and didn't get the run home.

In the 10th inning, Elijah Dunham singled off Blake Brown for the only Hudson Valley hit of the night. Inherited runner Everson Pereira stopped at third. Jake Sanford bounced one to the left side and Jersey Shore third baseman McCarthy Tatum made a perfect throw to nail Pereira at the plate.

That story repeated itself in the 11th as Luis Santos was gunned down trying to score the game-winning run.

The BlueClaws finally broke through for two runs in the 12th, highlighted by a triple from Herbert Iser.

Nelvin Correa took the loss for Hudson Valley (0-1) while Blake Brown got the win (1-1). Mark Potter worked a scoreless 12th for his second save.

The teams wrap up the season series on Sunday in Wappingers Falls.

