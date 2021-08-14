Hot Rods Game Notes

August 14, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Tonight's game is the fifth in a six-game series.

Yesterday... The Hot Rods dropped the fourth game against Greenville by a 9-8 score. Hill Alexander launched three homers, setting the franchise record for homers in a game. Evan Edwards added another bomb, tying himself for the team lead with Jordan Qsar and Grant Witherspoon at 17. The Drive brought in two runs in the top of the ninth on a Jake Mackenzie double and held off the Hot Rods in the bottom half, taking them down 9-8.

King of the Hill... Hill Alexander cracked three home runs in the Hot Rods 9-8 loss on Friday. His incredible night makes him the first player in franchise history to launch three homers since the inception of the team in 2009. On top of the record, it was also Alexander's third time hitting multiple four-baggers in one game since joining the team on June 15th.

Homestand Homers... Since returning to Bowling Green Ballpark on August 10th, the Hot Rods have hit 15 homers in the first four games against Greenville. Four came on Tuesday, including two from Brett Wisely. They hit three on Wednesday, including three go-ahead bombs. Four more came on Thursday between Michael Gigliotti, Erik Ostberg, Grant Witherspoon, and Brett Wisely. Hill Alexander blasted a record-setting three homers on Friday and Evan Edwards tacked on another to bring the total to 15.

Wisely's Walk-Off... Brett Wisely secured the sixth walk-off win this season for Bowling Green with a home run on Thursday night. It was the second time the Hot Rods have walked off on a home run this season, the first since Greg Jones ended a game with a grand slam on May 15th against Aberdeen.

Chasing Records... Jordan Qsar and Grant Witherspoon have hit 17 homers, tying him for fourth with Phillip Wunderlich ('11). Witherspoon is also climbing up the career RBI rankings, sitting at second place with 109 in a Hot Rods uniform. Tyler Goedell set the current record with 111 between 2012 and 2013.

Yesterday's Notes... Alexander became the first player in franchise history to hit three homers in a game... It's the third time this season he's had a multi-homer effort... It was his seventh multi-hit game... Friday was Alexander's seventh multi-RBI game... He became the sixth Hot Rods hitter with five or more RBIs in a game this season... Edwards was a triple short of the cycle... He had his eighth multi-hit game of the year and his 12th multi-RBI game this season... McGowan had two hits for the 10th time this season... Wisely has a four-game hit streak... The Hot Rods are 14-10 in one-run games this season... Friday's loss snapped a three-game win streak... The team is 7-3 against the Greenville Drive in 2021... They're 13-10 all-time... The Hot Rods are 39-15 when scoring first... Gau blew a save for the first time this season... Doxakis' 3.0 innings of work is his shortest start of the season... The seven runs he allowed are the most against the southpaw in his career... He also set a new career-high in walks with four...

Now pitching: Evan McKendry... The righty is making his sixth start for Bowling Green this season. He has made four starts since being activated from the IL on July 20th. Since then, he has pitched 9.1 innings, surrendering seven earned runs. McKendry has also struck out nine batters while issuing three walks. In his last outing, he was charged with a loss, tossing 1.1 innings while giving up three runs on two hits against Wilmington on August 8th.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.