Wisconsin Routs Great Lakes, 14-1
August 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Pepinillos Picantes del Norte (61-55) (27-23) were dominated by the Cascabeles de Wisconsin (72-45) (30-21) 14-1 on a 78-degree clear Friday night at Dow Diamond.
- Wisconsin's first three batters reached. Luis Lara led off the game with a single, and Cooper Pratt then homered.
- Great Lakes starter Wyatt Crowell bounced back striking out the side in the second and the minimum in the third inning.
- Jacob Meador became the fifth reliever to go five innings this season. The right-hander permitted nine hits and seven runs.
- Cascabeles de Wisconsin tallied nine runs in the final two frames. Luis Lara had a three-run double in the eighth, and Edarqui Fernandez hit a grand slam facing a position player in the ninth inning.
- For Pepinillos Picantes del Norte their lone RBI hit was by Jordan Thompson. He hit an RBI single in the second inning.
- Kyle Nevin had a multi-hit night and extended his hitting streak to seven games.
Rounding Things Out
Tonight's game was the largest margin of loss for Great Lakes this season.
