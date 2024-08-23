Wisconsin Routs Great Lakes, 14-1

August 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Pepinillos Picantes del Norte (61-55) (27-23) were dominated by the Cascabeles de Wisconsin (72-45) (30-21) 14-1 on a 78-degree clear Friday night at Dow Diamond.

- Wisconsin's first three batters reached. Luis Lara led off the game with a single, and Cooper Pratt then homered.

- Great Lakes starter Wyatt Crowell bounced back striking out the side in the second and the minimum in the third inning.

- Jacob Meador became the fifth reliever to go five innings this season. The right-hander permitted nine hits and seven runs.

- Cascabeles de Wisconsin tallied nine runs in the final two frames. Luis Lara had a three-run double in the eighth, and Edarqui Fernandez hit a grand slam facing a position player in the ninth inning.

- For Pepinillos Picantes del Norte their lone RBI hit was by Jordan Thompson. He hit an RBI single in the second inning.

- Kyle Nevin had a multi-hit night and extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Rounding Things Out

Tonight's game was the largest margin of loss for Great Lakes this season.

Up Next

Tomorrow Saturday, August 24th is The Office Night featuring David Koechner presented by MyMichigan Health. Don't miss this chance to meet Todd Packer and bid on exclusive The Office themed jerseys. Postgame is the penultimate Fireworks Loontacular brought to you by the Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan.

