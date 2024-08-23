Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Cedar Rapids)

August 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, August 23, 2024 l Game # 62 (118)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (24-27, 61-54) at Dayton Dragons (33-18, 67-50)

RH John Klein (8-2, 4.41) vs. RH Jose Franco (0-2, 2.97)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place, three and one-half games ahead of West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (2nd Half) with 15 games to play. Great Lakes is five games out of first.

Streaks/Trends : The Dragons have won eight straight games (longest winning streak since June 2-11, 2019) and have averaged 6.6 R/G during the streak, most in the MWL. They have won 12 of their last 14. They are 33-15 (.688) over their last 48 games, second to Palm Beach (Florida State League) for best record in all Minor League Baseball (120 teams) during that period. They are 54-31 (.635) over their last 85 (since May 12), tied for the most wins in MiLB during that period.

Last Game: Thursday : Dayton 5, Cedar Rapids 4. Hector Rodriguez delivered a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to break a 4-4 tie.

Current Series (August 20-25 vs. Cedar Rapids) : Dayton is 3-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .261 batting average (24 for 92); 4.3 runs/game (13 R, 3 G); 3 home runs; 8 stolen bases; 2.33 ERA (27 IP, 7 ER); 1 error.

Team Notes

The Dragons have clinched a winning record for the season, their fourth straight season in which they will finish with a winning record.

The Dragons are: 21-8 in one-run games (15-4 at home)...18-6 at home overall in the second half...20-8 at home when scoring first.

The Dragons are 16-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 42-10 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,999), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,322).

Player Notes

New Dragons catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his five-year college career at North Greenville University as the all-time leader in home runs and RBI for the NCAA Division II level, hitting over .400 two times and winning his conference's triple crown once. Faile hit home runs in each of his first three games with the Dragons including a grand slam Saturday. He has hit safely in all five games he has played in with the Dragons.

Leo Balcazar over his last 25 games: 34 for 100 (.340), 4 HR, 5 2B, 19 RBI.

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 23 games: 32 for 93 (.344), 3 HR, 7 2B, 4 3B.

Jay Allen II over his last 15 games: 17 for 46 (.370), 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 3B, 7 RBI, 11 BB. Allen has broken the franchise record for hit-by-pitch in a season with 22 (previous record was 17).

Cam Collier over his last 19 games: 21-57 (.368), 2 HR, 16 RBI, 7 2B, 23 BB.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona since July 1: 7 GS, 5-0, 1.64 ERA, 38.1 IP, 19 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 7 BB, 38 SO. Cardona ranks second in the MWL in ERA (3.34), second in WHIP (1.08), and first in opponent batting average (.197).

Arij Fransen over his last 11 G: 1.47 ERA, 30.2 IP, 5 R.

John Murphy has allowed earned runs in only two of 23 appearances since May 1. His 2.02 ERA in 2024 is fifth among MWL pitchers with 35+ IP.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, August 24 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids LH Connor Prielipp (0-1, 6.10) at Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 8.83) TV : Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 25 (1:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Darren Bowen (2-8, 5.81) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (2-4, 4.91)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

