Lara's Grand Slam and Olson's Hitless Outing Sink Cubs, 5-1

August 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - Beloit won their third straight Friday night, behind another dominant start, this time from 6-foot-4 lefty Emmett Olson. The former Nebraska Cornhusker shoved five shutout, hitless innings in front of a packed house at Four Winds Field as Beloit cliched at least a series split.

The Cubs were no-hit two outs into the sixth inning before an opposite field single from Cristian Hernandez off of Justin Storm busted up the no-no.

Wilfredo Lara smacked a first inning grand slam off of Cubs starter Nick Dean and Beloit led the rest of night. Dean got an out on the first pitch of the game and then gave up a soft infield single to Gage Miller. Ryan Ignoffo continued his tear with an opposite field single and with two down, a walk to Yiddi Cappe loaded the bases for the home run that would follow. After the grand slam, Beloit had scored each of their last seven runs with two down.

Lara crushed a double to leadoff the fourth inning, moved up to third on a ground out to second, and then scored on a Josh Zamora sac-fly.

Dean retired the last four batters he faced and still managed to log a five inning start, though he took the loss.

Tyler Santana, who entered tonight with 10 innings thrown in August without allowing an earned run, was the first man out of the Cubs bullpen. He breezed through another three scoreless innings, continuing his most dominant stretch of the season. Jose Romero came on for the ninth and sat down the side in order with a couple of strikeouts.

South Bend's offense remained dormant until the ninth. With one down the Cubs, trailing 5-0, sprung to life. Pedro Ramirez clubbed an opposite field double off the wall in left and then moved up to third on a Brian Kalmer line drive single into left. Ariel Armas came up and ripped a double in-between the first baseman Zamora and the foul line to score one. Down 5-1, the Cubs had a chance all of a sudden to bring the tying run up the plate if either Ed Howard or Christian Olivo could reach. But Alex Williams struck them both out to end the contest.

South Bend and Beloit are back for game five of the series tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.

