Lunguts Snap Bandits' Streak in Extras

August 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits had a four-game win streak ended Friday, as they fell to Lansing Lugnuts 7-6 in 11 innings at Modern Woodmen Park.

Quad Cities' bats got an early jolt from Trevor Werner, who put his team in front 2-0 with a first-inning two-run double. But after starting the game with four strikeouts in two-scoreless innings, starter Frank Mozzicato surrendered the lead in the third, allowing an RBI-single to Jared Dickey and back-to-back sacrifice-flies off the bats of Ryan Lasko and Will Simpson.

After 2.2 innings from the left-hander, A.J. Block picked up the final out of the frame, but not before Lansing jumped ahead by two on Nate Nankil's RBI-single.

Werner answered back with his second hit and his third RBI in the bottom half, bringing Quad Cities to within one on an RBI-single- the last act of the night by Lansing starter Grant Judkins. Right-hander Garrett Irvin would quiet the rally after the hit to keep Lansing ahead 4-3.

After a scoreless fourth, Quad Cities took its second lead of the game in the fifth off Jake Garland. Jac Caglianone officially tied the game with an RBI-groundout, before Carson Roccaforte made it 5-4 with an RBI-single.

Chazz Martinez helped keep the run column empty in the sixth and seventh, tossing 2.0-scoreless, hitless frames, while Garland kept Quad Cities off the board over the final three innings of his 5.0-inning outing and allowed Simpson (16) to tie the game at 5-5 on a solo shot off Andrew Morones.

The contest remained tied through the ninth, as Ben Sears completed a scoreless outing for the second-straight night. Chase Isbell took over on the mound in the top of the tenth and allowed Lansing's placed runner to score on a Caglianone error. However, the first rounder made up for it by retying the game 6-6 with an RBI-single off Micah Dallas.

Isbell remained in the game for the 11th, but again allowed the placed runner to score on a Nankil sacrifice-fly. Quad Cities loaded the bases in the bottom half, but after Davis worked a shallow fly ball to retire Sam Kulasingam, Deivis Nadal bounced into a game-ending double play to stamp out the rally.

Dallas (2-0) earned his second-career High-A win, allowing just one unearned run in 3.0-inning relief outing, while Isbell (1-2) surrendered two unearned runs over 2.0 frames and was saddled with the loss. Morones (1) was charged his first blown save of the year.

Quad Cities will have another shot to clinch its six-game set with Lansing tomorrow night and sends Hunter Owen (6-7, 4.45) to the mound opposite Mitch Myers (6-6, 4.18). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is set for 6:00 p.m.

