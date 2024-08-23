Lugnuts Win a Classic, 7-6 in 11 Innings

August 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAVENPORT, IA - Behind sensational defense, superb relief, and situational hitting, the Lansing Lugnuts (23-29, 55-62) knocked the Quad Cities River Bandits (28-24, 58-59) into a West Division tie with Peoria, winning 7-6 in 11 innings on Friday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

The Nuts halted a three-game losing streak in the series - and it took quite an effort to get there.

With one out in the eighth, Will Simpson blasted his team-leading 16th home run to tie the score at 5-5. After a scoreless ninth, each team scored a run in the tenth, setting up a thrilling eleventh inning.

In the top half, Nate Nankil put the Nuts up 7-6 with a sacrifice fly off Chase Isbell, though any thought of insurance was put to bed by Isbell coaxing a double play from CJ Rodriguez.

In the bottom half, facing Micah Dallas, Dustin Dickerson laid down an attempted sacrifice bunt, which catcher Rodriguez leapt on and fired to third - but it was too late to cut down zombie runner Carson Roccaforte. The Lugnuts elected to intentionally walk Omar Hernandez to load the bases with none out. Sam Kulasingam (who replaced starting second baseman Lizandro Rodriguez after Rodriguez ejected while trotting toward first base after drawing a walk in the sixth inning) flied out to shallow right-center, with center fielder Ryan Lasko dashing in for the catch as the runners held. Deivis Nadal then grounded into a dramatic game-ending double play, with shortstop Casey Yamauchi 's throw to first beating Nadal's headfirst dive by the slimmest of margins.

It was the last web gem in a game full of them: Yamauchi robbed Jac Caglianone in the fifth, ranging far to the right of second base on a grounder; second baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam made a leaping catch, center field Lasko a running, lunging catch, and shortstop Yamauchi a diving catch in a stunning seventh inning; and Schofield-Sam pulled took away a base hit from Spencer Nivens with a sliding backhand-stop-and-throw in the tenth.

The stellar defense benefitted the Lugnuts' pen, which held strong after native Iowan Grant Judkins gave up three runs in 2 1/3 innings in the starting role, departing to a standing ovation from friends and family. Garrett Irvin recorded the final two outs of the third, Jake Garland gave up two runs over the next four innings, and Dallas wrapped up the final three outs.

Lansing sends right-hander Mitch Myers to the mound in the fifth game of the six-game series, taking on Quad Cities southpaw Hunter Owen at 7:00 p.m. Eastern / 6:00 p.m. Central on Saturday.

The Lugnuts play the Bandits through Sunday, returning to Michigan's state capital for the final homestand of the year from August 27-September 1 against Fort Wayne. For further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

