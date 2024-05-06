Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 2024 Promotional Schedule Promises Excitement

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are thrilled to announce their jam-packed promotional schedule for the 2024 season, featuring an array of exciting giveaways, special guest, theme nights, and special events! The Rafters will open up the season on May 27th in Fond du Lac, before starting a four game homestand at Witter FIeld starting May 28th.

Giveaways

The Rafters will kick off Opening Week with a magnet schedule giveaway on Opening Day. On May 30th, there will be a Solarus mini-bat giveaway and on June 8th, there will be a Aspirus Health rally towel giveaway. On June 12th, Anytime Fitness will be at Witter Field to pass out Water Bottles, with some having special prizes inside.

The Rafters will kick off their 2024 bobblehead series on August 2nd with an Aspirus Health Healthcare Rosco where all healthcare personnel can receive free tickets by presenting their ID / badge. On August 6th, the Rafters will host National Night Out presented by Gamber-Johnson at Witter field prior to the game, leading into a Back the Blue game featuring an Officer Rosco bobblehead. With the help from the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, the Rafters are honored to host this free community event. Be on the lookout for more information related to NNO. The bobblehead series will wrap up on August 7th with the annual Skyward Unsung Hero Appreciation Night, featuring an Artist Rosco bobblehead. This year's Unsung Hero is Jeanine Kleman, an art teacher at Lincoln High School, turning August 7th into Art Night.

The final 2 giveaways for the season will feature the Fey Printing Baseball Card Set, which will be on August 2nd, and the Fey Printing team poster on August 9th.

Special Jerseys

In addition to exciting giveaways, the Rafters will don special jerseys for select games, celebrating various themes and honoring different groups within the community. Starting with June 16th, which will feature farmer themed jerseys for Ag day presented by Food + Farm Exploration Center! The name plates will feature various crops that are grown in Wisconsin.

On July 8th and August 5th, the Rafters will honor our military by wearing their military themed jerseys during the two military monday's this season.

On July 13th, the Rafters will try to blend in as Cobblestone Hotel and Suites will sponsor a Mossy Oak hunter themed jersey.

The final jersey for the season will be featured on July 18th as the Rafters will try to turn the grandstands and field all white for a White Out Witter night sponsored by Mid-State Technical College. Fans are encouraged to wear white as the team dons all white jerseys.

These themed jerseys not only showcase the team's creativity but also pay tribute to the diverse interests and passions of their loyal fanbase.

All game jerseys will be auctioned off with the proceeds benefiting various organizations associated with the theme. New in 2024, the Rafters will move from in person bidding, to online bidding! Using DASH, the Rafters will start the jersey auction a couple days before the game, and fans will have time to bid on their favorite ones. Fans can get notified if they get outbid, making it easier and convenient, especially for those who can't make the game!

Special Guests

The Rafters are excited to welcome several special guests throughout the season, adding even more excitement to game days.

June 22nd will feature the first ever pre-game wrestling matches at Witter Field, taking place in our pre-game party area. The ACW Wrestling Night will be headlined by the presence of former WWE superstar and Wisconsin native, Hornswoggle! Fans can purchase VIP tickets which include ringside seats, food and drinks during the matches, and a guaranteed autograph with Swoggle along with a game ticket to stick around for the baseball!

On June 30th, various children TV characters like Bluey from the Bluey Show, Chase from Paw Patrol, and JJ from Cocomelon, along with others. This game the rafters are excited to announce that it will be a FREE family day. If you show up with at least one adult and one child, you can all receive free tickets.

Back for his second year in a row, sponsored by Point Brewery, Tiki TIme from the Boogie Bros couldn't stay away from Witter Field! He promises to provide the in-game entertainment for the evening, leaving everyone laughing and applauding.

The Rafters are also very excited to welcome back a Midwest League Legend, former Wisconsin Rapids Twin, and 1974 Triple Crown winner Moe Hill to Witter Field on July 12th. Hill will return to Witter Field for the third time since the Rafters came to town, the first being in 2010, followed by an appearance in 2017.

July will wrap up with a very special guest appearance from Santa Claus for Christmas in July on July 31st. The Rafters will attempt to turn Witter Field into a winter wonderland for the evening, encouraging fans to play along!

These special appearances promise to provide unforgettable experiences for fans of all ages.

Theme Nights

Fans can look forward to a variety of theme nights throughout the season, including the annual Current Technologies Bark in the Park on June 27th, where fan's 4 legged companions will be welcomed at the ballpark. This evening will include a dog parade, and treats for our furry friends.

On July 11th, the Wisconsin Rapids Area Convention & Visitors Bureau will sponsor Sports Commission Night, inviting all local area sports organizations to come out and promote their different sports and organizations. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite local or national sports teams gear as we celebrate sports!

Pre-Game Events

Something new this year at Witter Field where before select games, fans can enjoy exciting pre-game events, including car and motorcycle shows. Starting with the Car Show / Meet taking place on July 6th, fans can come out from 3:00-6:00 and see a variety of cars. On July 20th from 3:00-6:00 there will be a Motorcycle Show presented by Parti Animal Cycle, featuring different vendors, and activities. Both events are followed by a Rafters game at 6:35!

Fireworks

The Rafters will light up the sky with spectacular fireworks displays after every Friday night home game, as well as the season finale on August 10th, sponsored by S&S Distributing, the South Wood County YMCA, Hotel Mead, and Delta Dental.

Special Events

The Rafters will also host a series of special events throughout the season, including 2 free community movie nights, one on June 3rd sponsored by Aspirus, and the second on June 24th, sponsored by Festival Foods. Concessions will be available during the movie, and fans are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a movie on the video board!

On July 14th, Witter Field will host Rosco's Rumble Bags Tournament, July 14th: Rosco's Rumble Bags Tournament, so stay tuned for more information on that!

In partnership with 89Q, on July 16th, the Rafters will host Faith and Family Day, featuring a performance from Christian singer Cade Thompson, who was at Witter Field in 2022 when he opened for Michael W. Smith. The day will feature kids activities, a worship session, sermons from different pastors, the performance, and will end with a faith based movie on the video board. This event will be free to the community, and concessions will be open during the event.

For more information on the 2024 promotional schedule, and to stay up to date on all things Rafters, follow us on social media! To purchase tickets for any of the exciting nights, visit www.raftersbaseball.com .

