Dock Spiders to Host Rummage Sale on May 18

May 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - This year's Dock Spiders Rummage Sale will be held on Saturday, May 18 at Herr-Baker Field on the campus of Marian University from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Rummage Sale and select Team Store items will be priced to move and will include game-worn team gear, numerous t-shirts, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers items, Northwoods League apparel, and much more. Rummage Sale items will not be eligible for returns, exchanges, or any further discounts.

The Dock Spiders Team Store and Box Office will be open for business on Saturday, May 18 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The Dock Spiders begin their eighth season of Northwoods League play on Memorial Day (May 27). The home schedule features 12 giveaway items, Daily Specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, live music, movies, and gameday themes. For a full listing of season-long promotions, click HERE .

Season tickets and group packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.