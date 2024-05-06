Last Chance to Show off Your Dog on Stingers Uniforms

May 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







It's the final week to submit your photo of your dog to be featured on the Stingers jerseys. A limited number of spots remain and we would love to have your favorite companion be a part of it! Submission will be accepted until May 10 at noon. Let's make Bark in the Park Night presented by South 71 Veterinary Clinic an unforgettable experience for everyone! We look forward to seeing you and your four-legged friend at the ballpark on July 30!

Your dog featured on specialty jerseys

Fans will have an opportunity submit a photo of their dog that will be featured on the jerseys the Stingers will wear during the game. Fans that submit a photo and purchase the ticket package will have their dog's picture on the jersey. In addition, each entry will also have a chance to win one of the 40 player jerseys as they will be raffled off benefiting the Humane Society.

Community Fundraiser

Fans attending the Bark in the Park Night will have a chance to purchase raffle tickets to win one of the unique jerseys. 100% of the proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Humane Society courtesy of South 71 Veterinary Clinic and the Stingers.

How to Sign up?

Dog owners will have a chance to sign up by submitting a photo of their dog via the Stingers website or via the Stingers Social Media platforms (Facebook, X or Instagram). Once the photo is submitted a Stingers representative will contact you to purchase the ticket package and secure your dog's photo on the jersey.

Ticket & Fundraiser Package - $29.00

(Includes the following)

*Your dog's photo will be featured on all 40 jerseys worn during the game

*Two tickets to Bark in the Park Night on presented by South 71 Veterinary Clinic

*One Dog Ticket

*One Raffle Ticket for your chance to win one of the specialty jerseys

For more information, please call the Willmar Stingers ticket office at 320-222-2010 and for other stories on the Willmar Stingers click here to visit wctrib.com, your official information source for Stingers Baseball. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

