Community Block Party Set for May 18th

Mequon, WI - The Chinooks are excited to announce a new pre-season event, our Community Block Party presented by Kohler Credit Union. The event will take place on Saturday, May 18th from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Kohler Credit Union in Mequon (11357 N Port Washington Road). Kohler Credit Union is the official sponsor of the Chinooks 2024 season.

Fans will be treated to a free lunch (while supplies last). Everyone's favorite fish, Gill, will also be in attendance. There will be games, raffles, and a lot more fun. The first 100 guests will receive a free 2024 ticket voucher and mystery bobblehead.

"We are very excited to kick off our partnership with Kohler Credit Union and get ready for the season with our community block party. Come on out, get a free lunch, hang out with Gill, and enjoy the fun," added Chinooks GM Eric Snodgrass.

Season 12 presented by Kohler Credit Union gets underway on Friday, May 31st at 6:35 pm. Ticket memberships, mini-game packages, group tickets, and single-game tickets are all on sale now. Our 2024 was recently released and can be found on our website.

For more information and tickets, visit lakeshorechinooks.com.

