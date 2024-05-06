Minot Hot Tots Announce 2024 Single Game Tickets on Sale

May 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot Hot Tots News Release







Minot, ND - The Minot Hot Tots are excited to announce that single game tickets are now on sale for the 2024 season! Fans can purchase tickets online or at the Corbett Field box office.

In addition to single game tickets going on sale, the Hot Tots have also released their 2024 promotional schedule, packed with exciting theme nights, giveaways, and special events. Highlights include:

Harry Potter Night: June 13, with butterbeer and fun Harry Potter related on-field games

Military Appreciation Night: June 29, themed USA jerseys, in-game discounts for military members, and USA themed entertainment all game long

Dinosaur Night: July 13, special guest's from Ed's Dinosaur Live will bring the ballpark to life with animatronic dinosaurs, and a truly immersive experience

Berserkers: June 6, June 20, August 1, Go Berserk with custom themed jerseys, beer bats, and more

Margaritaville: August 3, themed jerseys, canned cocktail margaritas, and enjoy a cheeseburger in paradise

Tickets are already sold-out to other key nights like Opening Night on May 29, LEGO Night on June 27, Willy Wonka Night on July 12, Kids TV Takeover on August 3.

"We're excited to build on the momentum from our inaugural season and make our second year even bigger and better!" Said Minot Hot Tots General Manager, Monica Hocking. "Our 2024 promotional schedule is packed with new and returning fan favorites. From thrilling theme nights to new events, this summer is going to be a special one. We're grateful for the incredible support from our community and look forward to another summer of making memories together!"

The best way to attend the ballpark this summer is with a Hot Tots x Honeybees Hybrid Plan that includes the first Berserkers Night, Dinosaur Night, Margaritaville, and two great Minot Honeybees games. For more information on this package visit hottotsbaseball.com .

Other Ticket Information:

Single game tickets start at $15, but will increase $5 the day of the game, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance

Tickets can be purchased online at hottotsbaseball.com or at the Hot Tots Front office

Group tickets and season tickets are still available For a complete list of promotions and events, please visit https://northwoodsleague.com/minot-hot-tots/2024promoschedule/ .

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.