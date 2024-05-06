Back on the Bump

May 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MN - Everyone loves offense. The sound of a Rawlings Maple bat cracking just perfectly to help propel a ball beyond the fence is objectively beautiful. But only one player on the diamond gets the honor of touching the baseball every play. Even in the modern era of the game, it's hard not to get excited when watching a true pitcher's duel, where one man's arm is so dominant, that it leaves another team completely dormant at the dish.

With Northwoods League games taking place later this month, the Mankato MoonDogs have been busy behind the scenes, bringing in key assets to the slab this summer, who look to make an immediate impact, and even bring a bit of the exhilaration of the aforementioned dominant outing on the mound.

The decision to bring back Peter Michael was an easy one. The 6'3" right-hander averaged over a strikeout an inning for Mankato and brought his fair share of fireworks to the mound of ISG Field. The sophomore spent his first season of collegiate baseball with the University of San Diego, before transferring to Northwestern University this year. Michael has flashed in his time of out the bullpen with the Wildcats, racking up seven innings of work where he has struck out six batters despite being an underclassman. The returnee will bring his serious strikeout-stuff to Mankato yet again this summer, and it is a reunion to look forward to.

Delivering from the other side of the mound, Tate Marland is ready to become a first-time MoonDog this summer. The wiry left-handed arm has eaten innings at Cedarville University this spring, where he has been entrusted with starting double digit games as only a freshman. Through 59.2 innings, Marland has tallied four quality starts, using every bit of his frame to generate consistent velocity. The Lakeville Minnesota native will look to continue to grow this summer, all the while bringing a consistent starter-level left-handed arm that fans will quickly familiarize themselves with.

Between relief arms, starters, and even two-way talent, the MoonDogs front office has been working around the clock to formulate a championship caliber roster. This is a summer to be excited about as a MoonDog fan, as whether you are a plan of huge hit tools at the plate, or pitchers who can fan by even the toughest of opponents, Mankato has concocted a squad that feels dominant across the board.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.