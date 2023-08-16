Wisconsin Powers Nine Runs, Tops Cedar Rapids 9-2

Cedar Rapids, IA -After being shut out through 8.2 innings in game one of the series on Tuesday, the Wisconsin offense came out swinging Wednesday to the tune of nine runs on 13 hits in a 9-2 win over Cedar Rapids.

It took the Timber Rattlers until the top ninth inning to get on the board in game one of the series, but in game two, the game stayed scoreless until only the top of the second. After a pair of singles put two on for Wisconsin, RBI singles by Darrien Miller and Ben Metzinger lifted the Rattlers to an early 2-0 lead.

That was the score until the bottom of the fourth inning when Cedar Rapids got on the board for the first time. With one out in the inning, Andrew Cossetti crushed a home run to dead centerfield to cut the Wisconsin lead in half at 2-1.

But that was the closest the Kernels would get all night. In the top of the fifth inning, Miller led off with a double, and after a walk put two on, he came home to score on a Luis Lara RBI single to make it 3-1. After another walk loaded the bases, Brock Wilken walked home a run to make it a 4-1 Timber Rattlers lead. The next batter, Mike Boeve, then plated one more with a sacrifice fly to make it a four-run game.

In the sixth inning, a lead-off single by Hendry Mendez opened the frame, and two batters later, a Metzinger RBI double extended the contest to a 6-1 Timber Rattlers edge. After a catcher's interference put two runners on, rehabbing Jesse Winker scored another Rattlers run with an RBI double. Boeve then capped off the inning with a two-run single as Wisconsin opened up an eight-run lead at 9-1.

That was the tally until Jeferson Morales crushed a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but it was far too little too late as the Timber Ratters grabbed game two of the series 9-2.

The backend of the bullpen was one of the lone highlights of the night for Cedar Rapids. After Wisconsin opened up the 9-1 lead in the sixth frame, the combination of Matthew Swain and John Wilson went the final 3.1 innings scoreless, allowing just two hits with two strikeouts.

The loss for Cedar Rapids (67-43) drops the Kernels to just 6-8 in the season series with Wisconsin (48-60), as the two sides split the first two games in this series. Game three of the set is scheduled for Thursday at 6:35, with Andrew Morris on the hill for the Kernels against Alexander Cornielle.

