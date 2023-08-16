Quad Cities Drops Third-Straight in Shutout Loss

August 16, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits were held to just three hits and suffered their 12th shutout loss of the season on Wednesday, as they were blanked by the Beloit Sky Carp 5-0 at Modern Woodmen Park.

For the second-straight night, the Bandits were sunk by a big inning, with the Sky Carp breaking up a scoreless tie with a five-run sixth inning that brought ten Beloit batters to the plate and included a string of six-straight hits.

Rylan Kaufman matched Sky Carp starter Josh White frame for frame, tossing a season-high 4.0 scoreless innings with five strikeouts before giving way to Ryan Ramsey for the fifth.

After Ramsey failed to make it out of the sixth, Brandon Johnson put out the fire and gave Quad Cities 2.2 scoreless innings with the help of three strikeouts and, along with a scoreless ninth inning from Marlin Willis, kept the Bandits in the game, but Quad Cities mustered just one hit over the final four innings.

White (1-6) earned the win for Beloit, tossing a 5.0-scoreless innings for the second-straight outing, while Ramsey (0-1) got the loss in his second-career River Bandits' outing, allowing five runs in 1.1 frames of relief.

Quad Cities will host the Sky Carp for game three of the six-game series tomorrow night, as Cruz Noriega (3-3, 2.98) gets the start against the Sky Carp's Ike Buxton (2-0, 3.38). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.